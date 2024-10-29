Manacor overwhelmed by downpour

By Adam Woodward • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 1:03 • 1 minute read

Floodwaters drag everything out to sea in Manacor. Credit: Miquel Marquez Pons, X

Emergency services have attended over a hundred incidents in and around the port of Manacor in Mallorca due to flash flooding.

Seasonal heavy rains have been dumping heavy amounts of water all across the Iberian peninsula, but the Balearic Islands are being particularly badly hit. In the port of Manacor, Mallorca, such has been the intensity of the rain that restaurant terrace furniture has been blown out into the waters and boats have been left worryingly close to being dragged out to sea.

Close to 100 emergency calls have been recorded, and some emergency vehicles have become trapped themselves stuck in the flood waters. Many drivers have been left stranded in their vehicles by flash flooding blocking roads, while in Manacor itself, more than 120 litres per square metre have dropped on the town. ‘The night has become very long,’ said one local.

Both owners of bars and restaurants and boat owners spent most of the day on Monday, October 29, trying to recover what they could in the wake of the deluge, and even alarms were set off at the airport. On the morning of Monday 28, seven roads were cut off by floodwaters.

One of the most serious cases reported was a vehicle trapped on the road between Campos and Colonia de Sant Jordi, flooding at the Rafa Nadal Academy, and torrenting floodwaters rushing through the abattoir surroundings in Manacor.