Published: 29 Oct 2024
It has come to light that there is a significant number of people approaching the Catholic Church in Belgium requesting debaptism
In the Catholic Churches recently published annual report, it is highlighted that between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024, no less than 14,251 people asked to be removed from the baptismal registers.
This is a huge jump from the annual average of 1,200 or so (except 2021, when 5,000 were removed in what was then a record number) and it is believed that the VRT television series Godvergeten in which victims talked about the abuse that they had suffered was a decisive factor.
Considering that the Godvergeten programme was produced by a TV company based in the Dutch speaking part of Belgium, it perhaps hot surprising that 98 per cent of all who applied for debaptism were resident in that general area.
In order to be removed from the register, no reason needs to be given for making the request but commenting on the situation, the Catholic Church accepts that many will have chosen this option due to the widespread abuse by priests and until now, the culture of silence that surrounded the whole affair.
Although most of the abuse took place in 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, there were still many additional complaints in the July 23, to June 24 period covered by the latest annual report but the number of suicides seems to be stable.
