Murcia welcomes more Iberian Lynxes

Reintroducing Lynxes in Murcia
Image: Shutterstock/Jesus Cobaleda
IN an exciting move for wildlife conservation, the Region de Murcia is set to welcome two more adult Iberian lynxes to strengthen the population in the highlands of Lorca. This plan is part of the innovative European project LIFE ‘LynxConnect,’ which aims to reintroduce these animals back into their natural habitat after they have completed their breeding phase.
The pair, consisting of a male and female lynx, have arrived from breeding centres in Huelva and Jaén. Environmental officials, including Juan María Vázquez, the Regional Minister for Environment, and Catalina García from the Junta de Andalucía, visited the ‘La Olivilla’ breeding centre to announce the plan.
Vázquez highlighted the significance of this effort, noting that it not only protects a species that has coexisted with humans for over a million years but also reinforces the region’s reputation as a ‘Lynx Territory.’ Each lynx will be closely monitored as it adapts to life in the wild, a significant transition from their previous environments.
With more than 2,100 lynxes now counted in the Iberian Peninsula, this project marks a remarkable success in biodiversity preservation maintaining the species’ status as ‘vulnerable’ rather than ‘endangered,’ as recognised by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
