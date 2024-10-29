Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 29 Oct 2024
A downer has been put on the highly anticipated 2025 Oasis Reunion Tour, with some 50,000 fans facing potential disappointment. Reports indicate that resale tickets may be cancelled.
Here’s everything you should know to ensure your tickets are legitimate.
Following the frenzied August announcement of their reunion, Liam and Noel Gallagher reportedly sold 1.4 million tickets to eager fans. However, promoters Live Nation and SJM revealed that many tickets quickly appeared on unauthorised resale sites, prompting a crackdown.
According to MailOnline, these promoters stated, “Ticketmaster and See Tickets will start the process of cancelling tickets that are believed to have broken the terms and conditions put in place for the tour in the coming weeks.”
The terms and conditions specified that ticket resale should only occur on official sites, such as Ticketmaster and Twickets, and only at face value. With approximately 4 per cent of tickets allegedly sold on secondary sites for profit, organisers are taking serious measures to invalidate unauthorised sales.
If you secured your ticket through official channels, you are in the clear. However, fans who purchased on unauthorised resale platforms may face cancellations.
Sticking to official platforms is the safest approach to avoid falling victim to cancellations or scams.
Any cancelled tickets will eventually be re-released on Ticketmaster. However, the exact timeline for resale has yet to be confirmed.
The Oasis reunion tour will feature 14 initial shows across the UK and Ireland.
Key dates include:
More dates may be added based on demand.
