By Nina Cook • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 22:09 • 1 minute read

Matthew Perry, beloved as Chandler Bing, continues to bring laughter and hope, one year after his passing. Credit: ig: @saranshgoila

As the world marks a year since Matthew Perry’s tragic death, fans, friends, and family gather to honour the beloved actor who brought laughter, warmth, and humanity to the role of Chandler Bing on Friends.

Perry, who died on October 28, 2023, in his Los Angeles home at the age of 54, continues to be remembered not just for his onscreen charisma but for his offscreen battles and triumphs.

Tributes from co-stars and loved ones on the anniversary of Matthew Perry’s passing

In heartfelt social media posts, Perry’s Friends co-stars, including Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, paid tribute to their beloved friend. Aniston, sharing a series of intimate photos from the set, tagged the Matthew Perry Foundation—created by his family in his honour to support addiction recovery efforts—a testament to Perry’s commitment to helping those fighting similar battles. Cox shared her own memories, describing Perry as “hilariously funny and one of the kindest people” she’d known​.

Hank Azaria, another friend and Friends guest star, also posted in tribute, sharing that Perry was instrumental in his own journey to sobriety, a reminder of Perry’s lasting impact and support to those around him. His family members, including his mother Suzanne and stepfather Keith Morrison, continue to feel the loss deeply, describing a lingering instinct to reach out to him and share moments, only to be struck by his absence​.

Matthew Perry’s legacy: laughter and a fight for awareness

The creators of Friends also reflected on the bittersweet 30th anniversary of the show, noting that Perry’s absence had turned what should have been a joyous milestone into a time of solemn reflection. Marta Kauffman, co-creator of the series, encouraged fans to celebrate Perry by watching his work and remembering the joy he brought to millions. “Donate to drug treatment centres, support the fight,” she said, urging others to continue Perry’s work by raising awareness and fighting the stigma around addiction​.

Perry’s story resonates beyond his comedy, capturing a universal struggle with self-acceptance and the painful but hopeful journey to recovery. As the world remembers him one year on, his spirit lives on in the laughs he brought to countless fans and the hope he gave to those facing similar struggles.

