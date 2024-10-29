By Nina Cook • Updated: 29 Oct 2024 • 10:12 • 1 minute read

Influencer shows off her Champions Burger at Almería’s Recinto Ferial. Credit: tiktok/@bysherezade

The Champions Burger event drew crowds to Almería’s Recinto Ferial from October 17 to 27, with over 60,000 people indulging in Spain’s premier burger competition.

This food festival, which toured 16 cities across Spain, brought together 23 food trucks featuring top burgers from around the country, including local entries Impasto, Discordia, Delacalle Smash Burger, and Rico. Each competitor aimed to impress the public and judges with unique creations, from classic American-style burgers to bold, innovative recipes.

The Champion’s Burger: Almería edition

What makes The Champions Burger unique is its interactive voting process: attendees sampled burgers, scanned a QR code on their ticket, and rated each based on bun, meat quality, and ingredient combinations. This approach involved the crowd directly, allowing them to vote for the “Best Burger in Spain.” The winners from Almería’s event will move on to the final competition in Madrid in November.

Local officials, including Almería’s Mayor María del Mar Vázquez, praised the event as a dynamic addition to the city’s tourism and culinary scene. Nacho Martínez, CEO of The Champions Burger, noted that Almería’s warm climate made it the perfect location for the festival, giving residents and visitors a chance to enjoy the best of Spanish gastronomy outdoors even in late October.

The festival showcased unique creations and diverse flavours while underscoring Almería’s emerging role as a gratifying destination for foodies.

