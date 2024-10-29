Q&A with Linda McIntosh of Winederlust

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 29 Oct 2024 • 21:50 • 4 minutes read

Linda leading a Winederlust experience. Credit: Winederlust.

Winederlust Málaga, the brainchild of British woman, Linda McIntosh, is making an impression in the Costa del Sol expat community by introducing people to the wonders and spectrum of Spanish wine.

She moved to Málaga 4 years ago with her wife and son after managing a Spanish restaurant in Manchester and becoming fascinated with the plethora of great Spanish wines. Linda ploughed through her Wine & Spirit Education Trust exams levels 2 & 3, and later the Certified Sherry Wine Specialist course with Wine Scholar Guild and Bodegas Lustau, deciding to infect others with the wine bug.

Linda’s wine social experiences have taken off and sell out week after week. More than anything, they are a fun excuse for a laugh with like-minded people and a chance to discover some fantastic wines many would never have thought of trying. With a bias towards ethical winemaking, respecting and caring for the environment, quality over low cost, and avoiding chemicals wherever possible, she believes in everything she does, every wine she sells, every experience she curates, and she never cuts corners.

Winederlust’s upcoming Sherry Trail in Málaga’s historic centre, for example, is a walk-and-talk experience in which attendees can learn some curious facts about the history of the fortified wine while visiting her recommended sherry haunts in Málaga’s old town to taste some decidedly diverse versions of the drink matched with some perfect tapas.

The Euro Weekly News caught up with Linda to chat about Winederlust and how her company became such a hit.

EWN: What are the elements that make the best wine experience?

Linda: The people, without question. It’s easy for me to turn up with great wine and cheese and a pocket full of stories, but the people that come to our events have created the most gorgeous community of like-minded wine loves that appreciate beautifully crafted wine without the stuffiness that can accompany some wine tastings. Our events are storytelling sessions, and often that means we focus on the people behind the projects, not the technicalities of the world of wine. Our events are always full of laughter and the building of new friendships. What better way to do this than over a glass of wine or six?!

EWN: What brought you to Spain, and why the Costa del Sol?

Linda: I guess we came for the same reason that most do: a better quality of life, a better work/life balance, and better weather. All the classic answers, I am sure, but Málaga specifically, because after travelling almost the entirety of Spain, we still always felt most at home when we landed in Málaga, long before we actually took the leap to move. And, of course, to escape the impact of Brexit on the UK.

EWN: You enter a bar in Málaga, and the waiter asks, ‘Rioja o Ribera?’ How do you rate the bar?

Linda: I wouldn’t rate the bar on this question alone; to be honest, it’s entirely expected. I, of course, think it’s a shame that these two big names still dominate the Spanish (red) wine offering both here and abroad since there are so many other fabulous regions. Given Spain’s wine history, it is easy to see why this happened. It has always been hugely important for me to shine a light on the lesser-known regions and more modern winemaking in Spain during our events. I love seeing customers find new wine lovers; that’s what it’s all about.

EWN: Tell us something about Málaga wines. – Can you recommend a wine from the region?

Linda: Surprisingly, I don’t work with too many Málaga wines, as they are so widely available here, and I like to find hidden gems that you would otherwise struggle to find. That being said, I do have a couple of favourites. Petit Verdot is one of my favourite grapes, especially the way it expresses itself down here in the south of Spain. I love what Cortijo Los Aguilares is doing with it, as well as their Pinot Noir, which is exceptional. I am also a huge fan of the dulces from Bodegas Bentomiz; both the Moscatel ‘Ariyanans Naturalmente Dulce’ and the Merlot ‘David’ dulce are divine.

EWN: Name a wine that took you by surprise.

Linda: It is hard to choose one, but in general. I am pleasantly surprised by the quality of the natural wines in the past few years. Natural wines sometimes get a bad rap because some have been very ‘funky’ and are kombucha-esque, but there are some incredibly talented natural wine makers around now that make exceptional wines, showing none of the old aromas and tasting notes that can put some drinkers off. Samuel Parraga, a young winemaker from Coín, is a very talented guy whose wines are well worth checking out.

EWN: You sometimes work with Hanna Martini from Taste of Malaga. How did you meet?

Linda: In the early days of Winederlust, I was running wine tastings in the English Cemetery at St. Georges Church. Sounds strange, I know, but it was a gorgeous setting! Anyway, Hanni came along as a guest, and we became fast friends. Winederlust became the perfect sidekick to her ‘Food Experience Malaga,’ so I started occasionally going along on her events to talk about wine, and now she helps me out with some of the food side at my events too. Our upcoming venture for International Sherry Week is a great example of why the collaboration is so perfect! Great tapas plus delicious sherry- what’s not to love?

EWN: What’s the general profile of those who join your wine experiences?

Linda: Our customers all have one thing in common: They are all good fun! For the most part, they are 30+, often retired, if not younger, but with an enviable work/life balance. They are mostly expats, since our tastings are run in English, but a real mix of countries of origin. They range from wine geeks to complete novices, but they all have a sense of adventure and thirst to explore! I can count on one hand the number of customers we have had that ‘took wine very seriously.’ I guess it’s just not the crowd that we attract.

As well as wine tours, Winederlust also organises private parties and corporate events, has an online wine shop from Alhaurín de la Torre, and runs the Vine Club for those who get the wine bug as she has.