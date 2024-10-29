Reviving Terque’s Lost Crafts

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Nina Cook •
Updated: 29 Oct 2024 • 10:46 • 1 minute read
El Baúl de los Oficios in Terque brings traditional rural crafts back to life. Credit: Blog museos de Terque
The village of Terque has reopened “El Baúl de los Oficios,” a fascinating exhibition that revives traditional crafts nearly lost to progress.
Located in the heart of Terque’s historic district, this showcase allows visitors to explore authentic tools, techniques, and objects from trades that were once essential in rural life. Visitors can watch demonstrations and discover items from cooperage, basketry, soap-making, and other crafts central to village life before industrialisation altered them forever.
The exhibition isn’t just about nostalgia—it offers insight into the skills, resilience, and creativity of those who kept these crafts alive for centuries. Each artefact tells a story of a lifestyle that valued craftsmanship and local resources, contrasting sharply with today’s fast-paced, technology-driven world. Guests can see wooden barrels, handwoven baskets, and bars of soap made with traditional methods, all part of a disappearing heritage.
“Baúl de los Oficios” represents a community’s pride in its past and a desire to preserve its history. By reviving these ancient skills, Terque hopes to foster an appreciation for craftsmanship and connect younger generations to their heritage. The exhibition runs throughout the winter season and invites YOU to explore a side of Almería that reflects resilience, skill, and enduring cultural identity.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
