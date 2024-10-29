By Nina Cook • Updated: 29 Oct 2024 • 10:29 • 1 minute read

The Royal Film Concert Orchestra celebrates the legacy of cinema’s greatest scores in Roquetas de Mar. Credit: Instagram/@royalfilmconcertorchestra

On November 23, the Teatro Auditorio in Roquetas de Mar will host the Royal Film Concert Orchestra in a nostalgic and unforgettable evening celebrating 100 years of cinema through iconic scores.

This special performance pays homage to Ennio Morricone, one of film music’s greatest composers, and features a selection of timeless scores from The Godfather, Ben-Hur, The Lord of the Rings, and Casablanca. Morricone’s masterpieces, including The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly and Cinema Paradiso, will highlight his extraordinary contribution to the industry. With more than 500 compositions, Morricone shaped the sound of cinema, winning Oscars and acclaim worldwide.

Royal Film Concert Orchestra in Roquetas de Mar

Organised by Fundación Excelentia, the concert aims to immerse audiences in cinematic magic, featuring additional favourites from Jurassic Park, Titanic, and Schindler’s List. Film music has become its own art form, integral to storytelling, emotion, and the mood of a scene. Over the past century, composers like John Williams, Hans Zimmer, and Morricone himself have created pieces that are inseparable from the visual experience, often becoming cultural touchstones.

This concert reflects Roquetas de Mar’s dedication to cultural offerings, inviting cinema lovers and music enthusiasts to experience legendary film music live. Tickets are available in various categories, making this unique celebration more accessible. By spotlighting the most memorable scores, the Royal Film Concert Orchestra brings the full impact of cinematic music to life.

