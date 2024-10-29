By Nina Cook • Updated: 29 Oct 2024 • 10:17 • 1 minute read

They’ve got that “runners’ high” in Almería’s desert landscape. | Credit: xtremetrailcup

Almería has just hosted one of the most challenging endurance events in Spain, the Desértica Ultra Marathon, inviting elite runners and outdoor enthusiasts from across the nation.

On October 26 and 27, this year’s event saw a thrilling route through Almería’s rugged landscapes, including rocky terrain, coastal paths, and stretches of desert, making it the ultimate test of physical and mental endurance.

Desértica 2024 a success

Co-organised yearly by the Almería Subdelegation of the Government, the Desértica offers multiple categories to attract athletes of varying levels, from a 70-kilometre ultra-marathon to shorter runs and walks. Participants traverse iconic spots —with as many scenic views as formidable challenges— along the Almería coast. Safety is a top priority, and local authorities were involved in the planning stages to ensure effective support throughout the course, including hydration stations and medical assistance.

The Desértica aims not only to challenge athletes but also to promote Almería’s unique desert and coastal beauty. Almería’s Provincial Council has stated that the event boost tourisms and encourages both locals and visitors to make the most of the region’s natural environment. In a statement, organisers highlighted the race’s growing popularity and its potential to become a landmark event in the ultra-marathon circuit.

With hundreds of participants in joyful attendance each year, the Desértica is a celebration of endurance, community, and the uniquely savage beauty of Almería’s wilderness.

