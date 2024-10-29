San Pedro Age Concern unveil new defibrillator

By Adam Woodward • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 8:14 • 1 minute read

Pamela Lake, James Stirling and Carol Woolnoth. Credit: Age Concern

Age Concern San Pedro have had a fantastic week inaugurating and learning to use their brand new defibrillator.

On Thursday, October 24, the new life-saving defibrillator was unveiled at the Age Concern community centre in San Pedro de Alcántara. Obtaining the defibrillator would not have been possible without the generous support of the International Rotary Club of Guadalmina represented on the day by Pamela Lake and the Blevins Franks Charitable Foundation represented by James Stirling.

James will be returning to the community centre on November 6 at 4pm to chat with everyone about ‘How to Keep Your Finances Healthy.’ There is already significant interest in this talk, so for those who would like to join, Age Concern asks that people call to reserve a seat on 689 255 198.

Following the inauguration and a word of thanks from the President, Carol Woolnoth, an eager team of volunteers underwent a comprehensive training course on the use of the new equipment. To find out more about Age Concern Marbella – San Pedro, what they do, and how you can help, you can call their helpline any weekday from 10am to 6pm on 689 255 198. All calls are treated in the strictest confidence. For those who would like to meet up at one of their local coffee mornings, then just call or WhatsApp their helpline with the details of the closest coffee morning to you.