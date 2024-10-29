Social Scene: Costa Blanca South

By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 14:58 • 5 minutes read

Image: The Beatles Show

Beatlemania Blast

On Sunday, November 20, at 1:00 PM, Alannia in Guardamar will host an afternoon of classic 60s music, featuring The Beatles Show.

This world-renowned tribute band has built a reputation as one of the top Beatles acts globally, delivering highly authentic performances for over 20 years.

Performing night after night – and sometimes “8 days a week,” as the famous song suggests – The Beatles Show brings the iconic sound of the Fab Four to life with a full, live setup.

Leading the group, Paco Pascual takes on the role of Paul McCartney. Playing bass, guitar, keyboard, and singing, he has even learned to play left-handed. Antonio Dominguez embodies John Lennon with precision. Alfonso Martinez captures George Harrison’s distinctive lead guitar, having honed his skill through years of playing Beatles music in various bands. Finally, Ramón Lopez steps in as Ringo Starr. Known for his striking resemblance to Ringo, he completes the group’s lineup.

In addition to the main act, the event will also feature tributes to Buddy Holly and ABBA.

Guests can enjoy free parking, and a special menu will be available.

Tickets are €18 and can be purchased online at costablanca.events. For those looking to make the most of the experience, Alannia offers cabin, pitch, and glamping options that can be booked through their website at alanniaresorts.com.

Elvis Extravaganza

Rock ‘n’ roll fans are in for a treat as an exciting new tribute to the King of Rock, Elvis Presley, is coming to the Champagne Bar La Fuente.

Danny Fisher’s tribute show promises an authentic journey through Elvis’s life and music, along with classic hits from various artists.

Known for his unique voice and talent for getting the audience on their feet, Danny Fisher is a respected artist in the tribute scene.

He has performed at prestigious venues like The Royal Albert Hall, Wembley Arena, and The Manchester Arena, as well as numerous theatres across the UK.

A lifelong Elvis fan, Danny has worked with notable figures like David Stanley (Elvis’s stepbrother) and Lamar Fike (Memphis Mafia). He also spent seven years touring with the hit theatre show Let’s Twist Again.

The show is set for Sunday, November 3, kicking off at 7:00.PM.

To book a table, call (+34) 744 63 39 94 or The Champagne Bar La Fuente at Centro Comercial La Fuente, Calle Paso de Calais, 1, 03189 Orihuela.

Celtic Classics

Join the fun on Saturday, November 9, at 9:00 PM at the Cabo Roig Inn Irish Pub for an evening of Irish, country, and contemporary music performed by Seán Brady.

A well-known entertainer and recording artist, Seán is celebrated across the Irish music scene in Britain and frequently performs throughout Europe.

With a rich repertoire that includes both classic and modern Irish favourites, Seán’s setlist promises a mix of beloved tunes like Danny Boy, Whisky in the Jar, Galway Girl, and Wagon Wheel.

His performances feature covers of iconic artists including Big Tom, Christy Moore, Van Morrison, Hank Williams, Neil Diamond, The Dubliners, The Pogues, and the Wolfe Tones, among others.

Having performed worldwide, Seán has also had several of his songs recorded by prominent Irish artists, making him a true ambassador of Irish music.

For more details, visit the Cabo Roig Inn Irish Pub at C. del Mar, 15, C. C. Aguamarina, Local 14, 03189 Cabo Roig, or call (+34) 874 17 11 02.

Sip n Shop

Are you looking for a relaxed and stylish afternoon? Head over to the Marina Bar for a fabulously fashionable afternoon tea with Silks in the Sun. Enjoy an afternoon of yummy treats, a fashion show, and the opportunity to shop for ladies’ fashion and accessories, all under one roof.

On Tuesday, November 12, from 1:00.PM to 4:00.PM, Marina Bar is offering an afternoon of food, fashion, and festive shopping. For just €15 per person, you’ll enjoy Afternoon Tea complete with unlimited tea or coffee and a glass of cava or Buck’s Fizz.

Marina Bar’s Afternoon Tea is already a treat, and now you can enjoy it while browsing and shopping at Silks in the Sun, a pop-up shop offering the latest in ladies’ fashion and accessories. It’s a perfect opportunity to gather inspiration for Christmas gifts or to find a new outfit.

Bring along friends and make a day of it. To reserve your spot, contact Marina Bar at (+34) 965 705 907.

Sixties Revival

On Thursday, November 14, at 7:00.PM, The Searchers Experience featuring Spencer James will perform live at Restaurante Los Cucalos, offering an exciting night of 60s classics music.

Fans can expect to relive the golden era of music as Spencer James and his band take the stage to deliver an unforgettable performance.

Doors will open at 7:00.PM, with dinner available from 7:00.PM to 9:00.PM.

After dinner, the evening’s entertainment will begin, starting with an opening act at 9:00.PM, followed by the main show.

Music will continue after the performance, so you can party late into the night.

For those attending with other parties, seating arrangements can be requested by emailing tickets@rewindspain.es.

All tickets are general admission, and seating is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The concert will take place at Restaurante Los Cucalos, located at Avenida de Montezenia 1, Orihuela Costa, 03189 Alicante.

Tickets for the event are priced at €25 and are available exclusively through the official website: rewindspain.es. Please note that tickets will not be sold at the venue.

Guests can purchase dinner and drinks directly from the restaurant on the night of the event.

Experience the Magic

The Délica Chamber Orchestra, one of the most exciting young ensembles in classical music, invites you to experience music in a whole new way.

This remarkable group, composed exclusively of talented women from renowned European orchestras in countries including England, Germany, Austria, Hungary, France, and Spain, offers a repertoire that spans from baroque to contemporary music, crossing into various genres and styles.

With plans to perform on renowned stages worldwide – including Elche’s Teatro Real, the National Auditorium, and Cadogan Hall in London – the Délica Chamber

Orchestra is committed to offering a balanced selection of traditional masterpieces and lesser-known gems.

On November 17, at the Gran Teatro de Elche, Délica will perform iconic film scores by legendary composers like Ennio Morricone, Hans Zimmer, and John Williams.

Expect a programme filled with favourites such as The Da Vinci Code, Mission Impossible, Game of Thrones, Schindler’s List, Pirates of the Caribbean, Avatar, and more.

To book tickets, visit Gran Teatro Elche at C/ Kursaal, 1, 03203 Elx, with box office hours from Tuesday to Saturday, 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM, and 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM.

The box office also opens an hour before showtime on performance days. For more details, call the theatre at (+34) 966 658 147.