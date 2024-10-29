By Letara Draghia • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 2:03 • 2 minutes read

Rodri won the men's Ballon d'Or award. Credit: Instagram, @rodrihernandezbr

The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony was held on Monday at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. It celebrated the finest football talents, awarding Manchester City’s Rodri and Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati with football’s top honours.

Fresh faces took centre stage and several clubs were recognised for their outstanding achievements. Here’s a look at the ceremony’s key highlights.

Rodri wins the men’s Ballon d’Or award

Rodri, the formidable midfielder from Manchester City, took the men’s Ballon d’Or, becoming the first Premier League player to win the award since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008. This victory reflects a season filled with remarkable milestones for Rodri, including leading Manchester City to a fourth consecutive Premier League title and winning the Euro 2024 tournament with Spain, where he was named Best Player of the Tournament despite an ACL injury.

While accepting the award on stage, Rodri expressed gratitude to his team, family, and girlfriend, stating in Spanish, “Today is a very special day for me and for my family, my country… Manchester City is so special, I know I wouldn’t make this without you. For me it is the best club in the world, and thanks to them things happen much easier… This is not just for me but for Spanish football.”

Rodri is the first Spaniard to win the award since Barcelona’s Luis Suarez in 1960 and the first defensive midfielder to claim this honour.

Aitana Bonmati wins the women’s Ballon d’Or award

In the women’s category, Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati emerged victorious for the second year in a row, following a spectacular season that saw her club winning both the Champions League and La Liga F. Bonmati’s consistency helped Barcelona dominate in European football, and her award marks the third consecutive Ballon d’Or victory for Barcelona in the women’s division.

Lionesses Lauren James, Lucy Bronze, and Lauren Hemp were also shortlisted, with James securing the highest position among the English players in 13th place.

Men’s and Women’s Club of the Year, 2024

Real Madrid and Barcelona received the respective titles of Men’s and Women’s Club of the Year.

Best Coaches: Carlo Ancelotti and Emma Hayes

Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid and Emma Hayes, formerly of Chelsea Women and current USA Women’s coach, were named the best coaches in men’s and women’s football.

Gerd Muller Trophy: Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe

England Captain Harry Kane accepted the Gerd Muller Trophy, a top goal-scorer award, which he won jointly with Kylian Mbappe. Kane celebrated this honour with thanks to his club, saying, “Thank you to my club Bayern Munich, all my staff, teammates, for helping me score all the goals I scored.”

Yashin and Kopa Trophies: Emi Martinez and Yamine Lamal

Aston Villa and Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez retained the Yashin Trophy for Best Goalkeeper, following his Copa America triumph. Meanwhile, Barcelona’s teenage sensation Yamine Lamal won the Kopa Trophy for the best under-21 player.

Real Madrid’s boycott of the Ballon d’Or ceremony

One of the more controversial moments of the night was Real Madrid’s absence, as the club chose to boycott the ceremony after Vinicius Junior was passed over for the Ballon d’Or title.

In a statement reported by AS, Real Madrid criticised the award’s selection process, stating, “If the award criteria doesn’t give it to Vinicius as the winner, then those same criteria should point to (Dani) Carvajal as the winner… As this was not the case, it is clear that Ballon d’Or does not respect Real Madrid. Real Madrid does not go where it is not respected.”

The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony provided a showcase of individual and team achievements in football, celebrating the sport’s dynamic and talented players.