By Gemma Middleton • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 18:31 • 2 minutes read

The tram crash in Oslo, Norway (photo: Facebook @Peter Ravn Rasmussen)

Earlier today, Tuesday, October 29th, a tram crashed into a store in central Oslo after coming off its rails, in an incident that left at least four people injured and caused panic among passersby. The accident happened in the late morning in a busy commercial neighbourhood of the Norwegian capital, Oslo. The tram should have made a left turn at a crossing but instead, it jumped the rails and continued straight ahead. The front section ploughed into a phone and computer shop in the four-story building.

The tram driver is being treated as a suspect because of suspicions that “excessive speed” caused the accident

Anders Ronning, the head of police operations, said “Three people onboard the tram were injured as was another person who was standing outside the building. No one is described as being seriously injured, but one or two other people had gone to the emergency room on their own.” Ronning continued: “A lot of people were on board the tram. Thankfully, a derailment makes a lot of noise and several [people in the store] had time to turn around and get out of the way.” The police have announced that the tram driver is being treated as a suspect because of suspicions that excessive speed caused the accident. “I don’t want to speculate,” Ronning said. “We are working on the technical aspects to determine the exact cause of the accident.” The driver was also injured in the crash as well.

“People began screaming” reported a passenger on board the tram

Julie Hogmo Madsen, 24, was seated in the back of the tram, told the Norwegian news agency, NTB, “It started to shake more than usual in the turn and I understood we had derailed – then it went ’bang.’ People became a little hysterical and began screaming all around. I ran to the front of the tram and found someone who needed help and I helped them get out.”

The building has to be secured from collapse before the tram can be moved

The block was cordoned off, which caused a lot of disruptions and traffic queues in Oslo city centre. Police cars and ambulances attended the scene quickly. The entire building was evacuated and experts are now securing the building to ensure it doesn’t collapse. Until this happens, the tram will not be moved, but the clean-up of debris has begun.