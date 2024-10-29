By Nina Cook • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 10:55 • 1 minute read

Winter beach activities in Vera attract visitors year-round. Credit: Mojacar Life

Vera’s innovative Tus Playas en Invierno initiative has successfully transformed the town into a year-round destination, drawing in locals and visitors for free, health-focused beach activities.

Since October, Vera’s beaches have hosted a variety of weekend sessions, including yoga, Zumba, volleyball, and even painting workshops, all designed to make the most of the town’s mild winter climate. Average winter temperatures in Vera hover around a comfortable 14°C, making the beaches ideal for outdoor activities even in colder months​.

Vera’s winter beach activities

More than 5,000 people have participated in the programme since its launch, with Saturday sessions recently added at popular locations like Charca del Gato due to growing demand. The Vera Town Council has been pleased with the programme’s impact on the local economy, with cafes, restaurants, and shops seeing increased foot traffic as beachgoers explore the area. This initiative highlights Vera’s commitment to sustainable tourism, providing unique ways for residents and tourists to enjoy its natural beauty and engage in healthy, community-based activities​.

The winter beach activities also align with Vera’s broader appeal as a tourism destination, which includes attractions like the town’s historical Iglesia de la Encarnación and its renowned Playa El Playazo, a favourite among naturists in Spain. Future infrastructure plans, including high-speed rail access, are set to further enhance Vera’s accessibility, solidifying its status as a prime year-round location for outdoor recreation and relaxation on the Costa de Almería​.

