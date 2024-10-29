‘Where’s the Money?’, Karen Brady

By Adam Woodward • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 23:10 • 2 minutes read

Karen Brady's signature, much in demand. Credit: EWN

Best-selling author Karen Brady was at Único in La Cala de Mijas on Sunday, October 27 for the launch of her latest suspense novel, ‘Where’s the Money?’

The rain held out for Karen and her guests as she signed hardback copies of the new book in the bright sun overlooking a spectacular Mediterranean while fans queued up for autographs and sipped on champagne. A fittingly glamorous setting echoing the lavish scenery of her latest work.

Before today, Karen told the Euro Weekly News, she had never really bothered much book launches, but since previous novels had converted into bestsellers on the Amazon listings, it was high time she had one.

When we asked her about where the characters come from, she alluded to personalities she had met through her travels around the world and maybe one or two Costa del Sol folks she had met since she arrived here.

Karen also mentioned that each one of her books ‘has a different flavour’ and that there was no particular running theme, but one: while radically different stories, each one contains an element of changing tact in order to triumph over adversity and get a second chance.

Karen Brady, inspired by the places she has lived and the people she has met

As well as those around her, she admits, the places she has lived and worked around the world go some way to explaining the different scenery in each story. After having lived and worked in Dubai, Nicaragua, Bali, Ireland, Thailand, and San Diego, she has now found her home in La Cala de Mijas, Málaga. Attracted to the feeling of community and to the fantastic opportunities for walking, her other great passion, she now feels settled in the Costa del Sol.

‘Where’s the Money?’ is a tale of intrigue and mystery, of overcoming adversity at a point when all hope appears to have been lost. The story is based on nurses Bonnie and her sister Skye, who are drawn to Marbella by two well-to-do men with less than transparent business links. When the men are killed in a traffic accident, the women’s world is thrown upside down, and all hope appears to be lost. The new book, ‘Where’s the Money?’ is available on Amazon in hardback for €19.86 or paperback for €12.41.