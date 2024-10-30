A round-up of news from Costa Blanca North

By Donna Williams • Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 19:53 • 6 minutes read

Blue Flag Celebration Credit:gandia.es

Blue Flag celebration for Gandia

The mayor of Gandia, Jose Manuel Prieto, along with other notable figures, including the Councillor for Tourism of Alfas del Pi and Johann Durand, the International Director of the Blue Flag, participated in a significant closing ceremony for the II Blue Flag Congress.

This event took place in Alfas del Pi and Gandia bringing together over 200 tourism professionals dedicated to promoting quality in coastal areas.

This year’s congress was particularly noteworthy as it celebrated the incredible achievement of Gandia’s 38 consecutive years of receiving the prestigious Blue Flag award. This accolade is a mark of excellence awarded to only seven beaches across Spain, highlighting the town’s long-standing commitment to maintaining high environmental standards.

Two young turtles were released as part of Blue Flag celebration

A memorable moment during the closing ceremony involved the release of two young turtles, the only survivors from a nest that was registered on August 15 2023, located on the North Beach of Gandia. These turtles were nurtured in the Oceanographic, exemplifying the town’s dedication to marine conservation. Additionally, practical workshops were held focusing on key topics such as lifeguarding, environmental education for beachgoers, and activities designed specifically for individuals with disabilities, showcasing a holistic approach to beach management and accessibility.

The mayor expressed great pride in hosting the congress, noting that it provided a valuable platform for technicians and political leaders from various municipalities to share best practices and experiences related to beach management.

Hispano-Norwegian Conference in l’Alfas del Pi

The celebration of the twenty-second edition of the Hispano-Norwegian Days in l’Alfas del Pi offered a rich cultural exchange between Norway and Spain.

It featured a series of conferences and events promoting cultural exchange through the arts, and ran until October 28. This vibrant annual festival showcased a diverse array of activities, including performances by Norwegian artists, writers, and musicians alongside their Spanish counterparts.

One of the highlights occurred on October 25 at the Norwegian Church of l’Albir, where a captivating literary event unfolded featuring the acclaimed Norwegian author Nina Lykke. She was joined by the esteemed literary translator and former cultural attaché at the Norwegian Embassy in Spain, Kirsti Baggethun, providing a delightful opportunity for attendees to gain insights into Lykke’s works and life.

Nina Lykke discussed various themes in her writing

Nina Lykke, born in Trondheim in 1965, has emerged as one of Norway’s most celebrated contemporary writers. Her literary career began with her debut collection of short stories, *Orgien, og andre fortellinger* (translated as *And Other Stories*), published in 2010. Lykke has since captured the literary world’s attention with her novels and her works have been translated into 19 languages.

During the literary afternoon, Lykke engaged in a fascinating dialogue with Kirsti Baggethun, discussing various themes in her writing and sharing personal anecdotes. The event attracted an enthusiastic audience of around a hundred people, all eager to delve deeper into the world of contemporary Norwegian literature.

Camping & multi-adventure coming to Benidorm

The Local Government Board of Benidorm Town Council has officially approved an ambitious project to develop a camping and multi-adventure area within the Sequia Mare Park.

This initiative, which has a budget of €725,118.37, aims to enhance the recreational offerings in the area. As detailed by Mayor Toni Perez, the project will establish a comprehensive range of facilities, including a building equipped with changing rooms and restrooms, an outdoor kitchen for cooking and dining, a designated play area for children, and a camping zone that is integrated with the existing spaces of Sequia Mare Park.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy under the Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan that is funded by the European Union’s Next GenerationEU programme. Mayor Perez emphasised that the development of Sequia Mare Park, complemented by an interpretation centre, a hostel, and the proposed camping and adventure facilities, aligns with the town’s strategy to rehabilitate and enhance public assets.

The vision is to make these spaces accessible for public use, fostering community engagement and interaction with the environment. In the mayor’s view, the park acts as a valuable ethnographic, cultural, and tourist resource that encourages residents and visitors to connect with nature. In addition to recreational benefits, the park and accompanying facilities’ design is intended to highlight the area’s historical significance.

Pavilion reform for Altea

The Councillor for Sports, Sara Soler, has officially announced the ambitious plan for the Garganes Pavilion, a cornerstone of the Altea sports community for the past 40 years. Key features of the reform include a significant enlargement of the cafeteria and gym, which will rejuvenate, expand, and elevate the quality of services provided to users.

Unfortunately, despite its longstanding service, the pavilion has seen little more than routine maintenance up until now. Soler emphasised the pressing need for this renovation, highlighting that modern, high-quality sporting spaces are essential for all residents and users of Altea. The upcoming reform of the Garganes Pavilion will be a multifaceted project aimed at enhancing the facility through structural improvements and service expansion.

The community have the opportunity to share their ideas

In her address, Sara Soler stated, “The government team is acutely aware of the community’s needs and is dedicated to creating an environment that not only promotes sports but also prioritises energy efficiency and accessibility for individuals with reduced mobility.” She underscored the importance of removing architectural barriers that hinder access to facilities, asserting, “It is crucial that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the Garganes Pavilion without limitations.”

To ensure that the refurbishment meets the expectations and requirements of the local population, the Town Council has established an interactive platform on the Altea Participa website . This initiative will enable citizens to share their opinions, ideas, and suggestions regarding the project

Port sculpture still not placed

The local government of Calpe has expressed significant frustration regarding the prolonged delay in receiving authorisation from the General Directorate of Coasts, Ports, and Airports for the installation of the Mare de Deu del Carmen sculpture in the port area.

This sculpture, conceptualised by the acclaimed artist Arturo Serra Gomez, is intended as a heartfelt tribute to the seafaring families of Calpe, coinciding with the centenary celebrations of the Brotherhood.

Only three months before festivities come to an end

The sculptural ensemble represents the Virgen del Carmen, recognised as the patron saint of sailors. She is depicted in a traditional manner, holding a child in her arms and a scapular in one hand, standing on a base adorned with an offering of flowers. The sculpture is flanked by three costaleros or porters, symbolising three generations: a grandfather, a father, and a young man alongside a child.

Despite the approaching conclusion of the year, with only three months remaining until the celebratory festivities wrap up, there has been no formal response from the General Directorate regarding the authorisation necessary for placing the sculpture in the designated port area. The request for permission was initially submitted in 2022 to the General Directorate of Ports, which falls under the Ministry of Public Works. It was aimed at allowing the installation of the sculpture in an area currently occupied by a group of containers.

Full water rights for El Campello

The Confederacion Hidrografica del Jucar (CHJ) has made a significant decision that grants the municipality of El Campello the rights to receive up to five cubic hectometres of drinking water annually. This agreement ensures a reliable water supply “forever,” marking a pivotal moment for both the Town Council and Aguas de Alicante, the service provider. The officials involved have heralded this announcement as “historic,” given that it not only secures drinking water for the local population but also paves the way for sustainable future development within the area.

This allocation comfortably surpasses the municipality’s current water consumption levels, a first in the town’s 123-year history. This development marks an end to the sporadic water supply issues that El Campello faced, particularly during the 1970s and 1980s, which were especially prominent in the Muchavista area.

El Campello can now be confident of consistent water supply

El Campello has faced various historical challenges related to water supply, primarily linked to insufficient storage capacity. Compounding these issues were frequent breakdowns along the fragile network of canals serving the Huerta de Alicante, as well as intermittent water quality concerns that led to advisories against consumption due to turbidity.

Mayor Berenguer expressed his optimism regarding this agreement, emphasising its significance for ensuring consistent water supply and supporting the future development of the municipality. He attributed its success to persistent advocacy within the political landscape, and he believes this resolution fully justifies his commitment to public service and local governance.

Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.