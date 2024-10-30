Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Nina Cook •
Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 22:08
• 1 minute read
"Gamba roja", Almería's iconic red shrimps. Credit: Soy de Almeria/fb
The inaugural Gamba Roja de Almeria (Almeria’s Red Shrimp) awards took place on October 25 at Teatro Apolo, honouring individuals and organisations dedicated to promoting Almeria’s iconic red shrimp industry.
Hosted by Almeria’s city council, the event recognised achievements across marine science, media, gastronomy, and local business support, underscoring the shrimp’s role in regional culture and economy.
Key awards were given to Dr. Beatriz Guijarro from the Spanish Institute of Oceanography for her marine research, Canal Sur Almeria for its regional journalism, chef Cristóbal Muñoz for his culinary contributions to red shrimp cuisine, and Almeria City Council for its commitment to local fishing industries. Six special recognitions were also awarded, including posthumous honours for fishing pioneers Francisco Aguado and José López.
The awards align with the “Gamba Roja de Almeria” quality label, launched in 2023 to certify sustainable fishing practices and high-quality standards. This label has further elevated Almeria’s red shrimp as a top-tier product, boosting both local pride and tourism appeal. Local officials highlighted the label’s role in sustainable fishing, encouraging the protection of marine resources while supporting the shrimp’s international reputation.
The celebration marked a milestone for Almeria, drawing attention to the essential role of sustainable fishing and the gastronomic legacy of the red shrimp, a resource central to both the local economy and Almeria’s identity.
Find more Euro Weekly News
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.