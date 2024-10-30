By Nina Cook • Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 22:08 • 1 minute read

"Gamba roja", Almería's iconic red shrimps. Credit: Soy de Almeria/fb

The inaugural Gamba Roja de Almeria (Almeria’s Red Shrimp) awards took place on October 25 at Teatro Apolo, honouring individuals and organisations dedicated to promoting Almeria’s iconic red shrimp industry.

Hosted by Almeria’s city council, the event recognised achievements across marine science, media, gastronomy, and local business support, underscoring the shrimp’s role in regional culture and economy.

Almería’s first “gamba roja” awards

Key awards were given to Dr. Beatriz Guijarro from the Spanish Institute of Oceanography for her marine research, Canal Sur Almeria for its regional journalism, chef Cristóbal Muñoz for his culinary contributions to red shrimp cuisine, and Almeria City Council for its commitment to local fishing industries. Six special recognitions were also awarded, including posthumous honours for fishing pioneers Francisco Aguado and José López.

The awards align with the “Gamba Roja de Almeria” quality label, launched in 2023 to certify sustainable fishing practices and high-quality standards. This label has further elevated Almeria’s red shrimp as a top-tier product, boosting both local pride and tourism appeal. Local officials highlighted the label’s role in sustainable fishing, encouraging the protection of marine resources while supporting the shrimp’s international reputation.

The celebration marked a milestone for Almeria, drawing attention to the essential role of sustainable fishing and the gastronomic legacy of the red shrimp, a resource central to both the local economy and Almeria’s identity.

