By Nina Cook • Updated: 30 Oct 2024 • 22:20 • 1 minute read

Cabo de Gata: a favourite for photographers. Credit: Tomás Cerón Espejo/minube

For lovers of photography, Almería is a paradise of aesthetic locations that reveal a magical interplay of light, texture, and history.

Cabo de Gata Natural Park probably tops the list, with its unspoiled beaches, dramatic cliffs, and expansive desert-like landscape, offering ideal lighting at dawn and dusk. For landscape photographers, the area presents rich natural compositions and a sense of solitude unique to this part of Spain.

Photographer’s favourite spots in Almería

The Sierra Alhamilla mountains are another favourite, providing both rugged terrain and peaceful natural hideaways. Many photographers are drawn here to capture sunrise or sunset as the mountainous backdrop casts captivating shadows over valleys below. This region also offers historic elements, with old farmhouses and windmills dotting the landscape, giving photos a timeless and bucolic feel.

For those interested in architectural photography, the Alcazaba of Almería and the old town’s labyrinthine streets create striking images. The Alcazaba’s ancient walls overlook the city and the sea, making it an inspiring site for photographers looking to combine heritage with Almería’s natural beauty. In the city itself, narrow lanes, colourful facades, and intricate Andalusian details tell a story in every frame.

From the coastal charm of Cabo de Gata, the grandeur of the mountains, to the historic allure of Almería’s old town, the province offers countless opportunities to create unique and picturesque images.

