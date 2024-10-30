Banish the myths: Celebrate black cats this Halloween

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 13:51
• 3 minutes read
SCRAGGY :Adopt a Black Cat This Halloween
Image: HAA/ Gail Taylor
WITH Halloween fast approaching, the streets are filled with decorations featuring witches and black cats. Unfortunately, these sleek, dark felines have long been victims of unfounded myths. Historically, black cats were associated with witches, leading to centuries of superstition and unfair treatment.
Despite the persistent belief that black cats are in danger during Halloween, experts have debunked this myth. A 2007 National Geographic article clarified that there’s no substantial evidence supporting the idea that these cats are specifically targeted during this spooky season.
This Halloween, Helping Animals Almanzora is challenging those misconceptions by shining a spotlight on black cats in need of homes. Located in Arboleas, Almeria, this dedicated animal rescue organization is promoting the adoption of eight lovable black cats, each with its own unique personality. They believe these kitties deserve love, not fear.
Scraggy is one year old and is a very playful and affectionate boy.
Sometimes he can have a digestive problem when he eats wet food
but it’s effectively treated with antibiotics. Scraggy and two other
black cats up for adoption (Findlay & Binks) were pets, but they
were all abandoned on the street by their owner when she moved
to a different country.
He will be neutered before adoption.
Findlay is a sweet and playful one year old boy. He has a problem
with one eye which he’s had from birth but it doesn’t seem to
bother him. He has had one previous owner but he was abandoned
on the street along with two other cats (Scraggy & Binks) when she
moved to a different country.
He will be neutered before adoption.
This boy is four years old and has been neutered. He is a very calm
cat who loves human company and likes to be stroked. He was
someone’s pet previously but was abandoned along with two other
cats (Scraggy & Findlay who who are also up for adoption) when his
owner moved away from Spain.
This very handsome boy is Prince. He is currently hanging out with
some other cats in Albox who are getting fed. But he is tame and
so gentle he won’t challenge the others for food so he goes without.
He deserves a home of his own.
Approximately two years old and has been neutered.
Two little brothers AJ and Harry. They are five months old kittens
and both very loving and always purring. These two little panthers
are looking for a home together.
They will be ready for neutering in a month’s time. HAA will cover
the cost of neutering.
These two little sisters are Rosie (black) and Maisie (black & white).
They are five months old kittens that need to be adopted together.
Both are very loving though Maisie can be a bit shy.
They will be ready for neutering in a month’s time. HAA will cover
the cost of neutering.
Now is the perfect time to debunk the myths surrounding black cats! If you’re considering adding a furry friend to your home, reach out to Helping Animals Almanzora. Their black cats are just as affectionate and playful as any other breed. Interested adopters can contact them at helpinganimalsalmanzora@gmail.com for more information.
Let’s help these charming cats find their forever homes this Halloween—because there’s nothing spooky about loving a black cat!
For more Almeria news, articles and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.