Banish the myths: Celebrate black cats this Halloween

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 13:51 • 3 minutes read

SCRAGGY :Adopt a Black Cat This Halloween Image: HAA/ Gail Taylor

WITH Halloween fast approaching, the streets are filled with decorations featuring witches and black cats. Unfortunately, these sleek, dark felines have long been victims of unfounded myths. Historically, black cats were associated with witches, leading to centuries of superstition and unfair treatment.

Debunking Halloween Superstitions

Despite the persistent belief that black cats are in danger during Halloween, experts have debunked this myth. A 2007 National Geographic article clarified that there’s no substantial evidence supporting the idea that these cats are specifically targeted during this spooky season.

Helping Animals Almanzora: Advocates for black cats

This Halloween, Helping Animals Almanzora is challenging those misconceptions by shining a spotlight on black cats in need of homes. Located in Arboleas, Almeria, this dedicated animal rescue organization is promoting the adoption of eight lovable black cats, each with its own unique personality. They believe these kitties deserve love, not fear.

Meet the Adoptable Black Cats of Arboleas

Scraggy is one year old and is a very playful and affectionate boy.

Sometimes he can have a digestive problem when he eats wet food

but it’s effectively treated with antibiotics. Scraggy and two other

black cats up for adoption (Findlay & Binks) were pets, but they

were all abandoned on the street by their owner when she moved

to a different country.

He will be neutered before adoption.

Findlay is a sweet and playful one year old boy. He has a problem

with one eye which he’s had from birth but it doesn’t seem to

bother him. He has had one previous owner but he was abandoned

on the street along with two other cats (Scraggy & Binks) when she

moved to a different country.

He will be neutered before adoption.

This boy is four years old and has been neutered. He is a very calm

cat who loves human company and likes to be stroked. He was

someone’s pet previously but was abandoned along with two other

cats (Scraggy & Findlay who who are also up for adoption) when his

owner moved away from Spain.

This very handsome boy is Prince. He is currently hanging out with

some other cats in Albox who are getting fed. But he is tame and

so gentle he won’t challenge the others for food so he goes without.

He deserves a home of his own.

Approximately two years old and has been neutered.

Two little brothers AJ and Harry. They are five months old kittens

and both very loving and always purring. These two little panthers

are looking for a home together.

They will be ready for neutering in a month’s time. HAA will cover

the cost of neutering.

These two little sisters are Rosie (black) and Maisie (black & white).

They are five months old kittens that need to be adopted together.

Both are very loving though Maisie can be a bit shy.

They will be ready for neutering in a month’s time. HAA will cover

the cost of neutering.

Now is the perfect time to debunk the myths surrounding black cats! If you’re considering adding a furry friend to your home, reach out to Helping Animals Almanzora. Their black cats are just as affectionate and playful as any other breed. Interested adopters can contact them at helpinganimalsalmanzora@gmail.com for more information.

Let’s help these charming cats find their forever homes this Halloween—because there’s nothing spooky about loving a black cat!

