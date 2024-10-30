By Letara Draghia • Updated: 30 Oct 2024 • 18:53 • 2 minutes read

Kamala Harris and Beyonce. Credit: Instagram @kamalaharris

As the US presidential election day approaches, the world watches on as American voters make the critical decision between Kamala Harris (Democrats) and Donald J Trump (Republicans).

With assassination attempts, criminal convictions, and Joe Biden making headlines, the stakes seem higher than ever. In addition, some high-profile celebrity endorsements, including Beyonce and Mel Gibson, have been dominating news platforms. But do celebrities hold any sway in voting?

The influence of celebrities on political voting

A recent YouGov study in August 2024 surveyed 1,137 US adults and it revealed that celebrity endorsements have a surprisingly limited influence on voters.

Only 7 per cent of respondents said that a celebrity endorsement has ever made them support a political candidate, while 11 per cent reported reconsidering their stance on a political issue based on a celebrity’s opinion.

16 per cent of Democrats surveyed admitted that a celebrity’s opinion had prompted them to reconsider their stance on an issue, compared to just 6 per cent of Republicans. Similarly, 13 per cent of Democrats said a celebrity endorsement motivated them to vote, compared to a mere 5 per cent of Republicans. These figures suggest that celebrity influence is more likely to sway those on the left side of the political spectrum.

51 per cent of respondents admitted that a celebrity’s stance on a political issue had negatively affected their opinion of them. This sentiment was pronounced among Republicans, with 55 per cent reporting a negative change in perception due to a celebrity’s political views, compared to 46 per cent of Democrats.

Do celebrity endorsements for political voting work outside the US?

The US isn’t the only country where celebrities have tried to sway political outcomes. Across Europe, we’ve seen musicians, actors and social media influencers back various political campaigns.

According to a report from Statista, only a small fraction of the European population considers celebrity endorsements as influential in shaping their political views.

With more than half of the surveyed Americans admitting that a celebrity’s political stance has altered their opinion of them – often for the worse – the stakes are high for those hoping to use their influence for political gain.

