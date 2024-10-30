Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Linda Hall
Published: 30 Oct 2024
• 1 minute read
CAIXABANK CHAIRMAN: Jose Ignacion Goirigolzarri steps down after three years
Photo credit: Caixabank.com
After three years as CaixaBank chairman, Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri resigned on October 30.
He will be substituted by Tomas Muniesa, currently vice-chairman of the CaixaBank board and appointee of La Caixa Foundation, which owns 31 per cent of the bank.
The European Central Bank (BCE) favours separating the chair and chief executive roles, unlike many Spanish banks, where the chairperson holds executive powers and the CEO handles day-to-day business.
Angel Simon, chief executive of CriteriaCaixa, the holding company that is CaixaBank’s principal shareholder, told Catalan daily La Vanguardia on October 27 that the bank recognised itself as one of those alluded to after seeing the BCE’s latest report.
“We are in line with what the BCE is advocating,” Simon said.
Seventy-year-old Goirigolzarri’s decision to step down will also draw attention to Santander’s chair, Ana Botin, as well as Carlos Torres and Josep Oliu, respective chairmen of BBVA and Banco Sabadell.
