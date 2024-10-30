By Johanna Gardener • Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 14:21 • 3 minutes read

Scotland's recent price rise under MUP Law aims to lower alcohol-related deaths Credit:X:@heraldscotland

Scotland has managed to curb its alcohol-related deaths due to increasing the minimum unit price for alcohol once again.

Due to a mínimum unit pricing law in Scotland, passed in 2018, alcohol prices have increased in supermarkets and other stores to reduce the popularity of heavy drinking which over recent years has led to an escalating number of hospital admissions. The new price changes this year have been notable with a price of whisky priced at £14 (€16.80) earlier this year now costing £18.20 (€21.84) in Scotland.

Minimum unit price for alcohol raised in Scotland to reduce alcohol-related deaths

This was a significant move for a country that still struggles with the health impacts related to excessive drinking. One psychiatrist, Dr Peter Rice recalls how alcohol trends worsened with cheaper alcohol prices. He commented that rates of liver disease were rising and that those who usually depending on stronger alcohol drinks were now turning to highly available, cheaper alcohol such as cider. Rice told Euronews Health that when cheaper alcohol drinks started to appear on supermarket shelves, often attracting younger drinks, alcohol levels began to worsen. He said: “You could see the tide shifting. Once this stuff started to appear on the shelves, they just morphed over to that and they drank more heavily …. [and] that really brought home to me the importance of price.”

On account of these observations, Rice along with other public health advocates began campaigning to raise the prices of alcohol products. A decade later, the Minimum Unit Pricing Law (MUP) was approved and is now the first and most comprehensive alcohol pricing policy across Europe. Even better, the law seems to be paying dividends as in comparison to sharp upwards trends of alcohol-related deaths in the UK, Scotland’s figures have shown a more promising pattern. According to Public Health Scotland (PHS) analysis, alcohol-related deaths, mainly from liver disease, were 13.4 per cent down by 2020 with hospital admissions down by 4.1 per cent. Despite this, rates of alcohol poisoning are still high and it is clear that more needs to be done to tackle the problem at its root.

Have other European countries followed suit in raising alcohol prices?

In some other UK countries and across Europe, the initiative has taken hold. Wales and Ireland introduced MUP for alcohol in 2022 and Northern Ireland is in the process of approving legislation. Other countries including the Netherlands have been considering the legislation for several years. Despite encouragement from the World Health Organisation (WHO), other countries appear not to have prioritised the scheme. Some European countries already impose heavy taxes or ban sales of alcohol at lower than recommended retail prices including England.

The MUP law is certainly not a comprehensive solution. Health warning labels on beer, wine and liquor have been proposed as alternate solutions although this can often be controversial with the alcohol industry. Those dependent on alcohol may also turn to other solutions including drugs or may simply neglect other necessities to purchase alcohol leading to further socio-economic problems.

Spain’s stance on minimum unit pricing of alcohol

Spain initially opposed the Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP) policy when it was first introduced . Despite this, the country continues to experience high levels of alcohol consumption, particularly among young people, driven in part by relatively low alcohol taxes and prices compared to other European nations. Earlier this year, the Spanish government began implementing legislation aimed at restricting alcohol advertising, especially near schools and educational institutions. Spain has shown proactive efforts to curb youth alcoholism, especially given recent statistics indicating that 93% of minors believe it is easy to obtain alcohol. Policymakers hope that stricter regulations will be adopted across Europe to curb underage drinking and reduce accessibility and affordability for those struggling with alcohol addiction.

