Halloween night in Roquetas de Mar

By Nina Cook • Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 22:29 • 1 minute read

Roquetas de Mar celebrates Halloween with Noche en Negro. Credit: Britannica

Roquetas de Mar celebrates Halloween in a big way this year with Noche en Negro (“Night in Black”), a town-wide event unfolding on October 31.

Organised by the local council, the event is designed to thrill and entertain residents of all ages, bringing together a lineup of activities that includes costume contests, spooky storytelling, and themed workshops. The streets of Roquetas transform into a festive haunt, drawing families, young people, and visitors to experience Halloween with an Andalusian twist.

The programme, crafted to create an inclusive, community-focused atmosphere, features interactive games for children, while older attendees are lured by haunted house tours and eerie night walks that tap into the supernatural ambiance. Local talent shines through performances and creative displays, contributing to an immersive experience that highlights Roquetas’ unique Halloween spirit.

Council members express enthusiasm at the turnout, noting how Halloween—once considered very American—has become a much-loved tradition in Roquetas as well as in many other parts of Spain. This year’s Noche en Negro holds a special significance, allowing residents to reconnect and celebrate after quieter gatherings in recent years. Plans are already underway to expand the festivities next year, promising an even larger celebration filled with new surprises, frights, and creative elements for all to enjoy.

