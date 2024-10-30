By Letara Draghia • Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 10:56 • 2 minutes read

Aline Tamara Moreira de Amorim, 37, tragically lost her life. Credit: Instagram, @liih_abencoada

The recent tragic deaths of two Brazilian influencers have raised serious questions about social media culture and its influence on behaviour.

Aline Tamara Moreira de Amorim, 37, and Beatriz Tavares da Silva Faria, 27, drowned September 29, after their overcrowded boat sank off Brazil’s notorious “Devil’s Throat” coast. The incident poses the question whether the pursuit of the perfect social media post is leading to dangerous, even life-threatening, behaviour.

Aline and Beatriz’s tragic sequence of events after refusing life jackets

Reports from Mail Online and Mirror confirm that Aline and Beatriz, along with four other influencers, were returning to shore after a yacht party when a large wave struck their overcrowded boat. According to Sao Vicente police commissioner, Marcos Alexandre Alfino, the influencers had refused to wear life jackets. Their reasoning? The jackets would “ruin their selfies and tans”.

The boat, which had a maximum capacity of five passengers, was carrying six and was overwhelmed by a powerful wave. The boat’s captain, who survived, stated that he was ordered to take more passengers than the boat could handle. When the vessel began to sink, he desperately attempted to save everyone on board.

The bodies of the two influencers were found days later, with Beatriz’s body drifting at sea before it was recovered by Brazil’s Maritime Firefighters, while Aline was discovered a week later washed up on Itaquitanduva Beach.

Survivor Vanessa Audrey da Silva told local media that the group had spent the day partying and taking pictures on the yacht. She recalled that the group later split into two boats to return to shore. Vanessa managed to survive by scrambling into a life jacket and clinging to rocks. Another survivor, Camila Alves de Carvalho, reported holding onto a life jacket while battling the waves, adding, “There were very strong waves, we almost died. We didn’t know how to swim.”

Police are currently investigating whether the deaths were the result of recklessness or negligence.

The dangers of social media obsession

The tragic story of Aline and Beatriz has sparked debate about the use of social media. The decision to refuse life jackets in fear of spoiling photographs, highlights how the obsession with capturing the perfect image can lead to poor decision making and sometimes fatal consequences.

The incident echoes concern that has been raised about rising problematic social media use, particularly among young people. A recent study by WHO highlighted the alarming increase in obsessive social media use across Europe, warning of the negative impacts it can have on mental and physical health.

This event serves as a powerful reminder for us all to be mindful of social media’s influence on decision-making – especially for the younger generations, including Gen Zs and Gen Alphas. Putting ‘likes’ before safety cannot be tolerated.