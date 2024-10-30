By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 12:06 • 4 minutes read

Melissa & Toni-Leigha, on the road to stardom. Credit: Toni Leigha.

By popular demand, Salón Varietés theatre in Fuengirola is bringing back the Viva la Diva show starring Melissa Carver and Toni-Leigha Dempsey.

The spectacular event, also featuring the vocal talents of Rjay Musiq, and a group of professional dancers will be playing at the Salon Variety’s on Friday, November 15 & Saturday, 16 showcasing the very best from the world’s best divas and divos of the last 40 years.

The Euro Weekly news caught up with Melissa and Toni-Leigha while they were rehearsing for their upcoming Viva la Diva extravaganza to chat about their singing careers so far.

EWN: What is your earliest memory of singing?

Melissa: ‘It would probably be around 3 or 4 when I religiously used to play the Sound of Music or Wizard of Oz every day after school for years. I stood in front of the tele and tried to mimic what they did. In particular, the character of Gretl Von Trapp. Eventually, when I was around 7, I had accumulated some costumes in my wardrobe and used to put shows on for my mum who was forced to watch me perform all of the songs over and over again! I don’t really have really anybody in my immediate family who is musically orientated. I think my grandma was a ballerina when she was younger, but really, that’s about it. We all have no idea where I came from.’

Toni: ‘My earliest memory of singing was when I played Toto in The Wizard of Oz when I was 4. I used to listen to the older girls singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow and Yellow Brick Road. I would remember the melody and make the lyrics up because I could never remember them (not much has changed). Britney Spears then came onto the scene in 1998 with Hit Me Baby One More Time, and I was obsessed with mimicking her voice.

EWN: Do you both come from a musical background?

Melissa: ‘When I did my first musical at the theatre in 2013. I got the taste of what it’s like to be on a big stage in front of hundreds of people, and I’ve never looked back. Slowly picking up restaurant and hotel gigs and becoming self-employed, now we work for weddings and private parties. My career is at its peak so far now because Toni and I decided to join forces and become Vive la Diva. It works really well. We’re in all the places we wrote down as our goals, and we have even more exciting things in the works.’

Toni: No. I just had a family who were really into their music, so I was brought up listening to Whitney Houston, Dionne Warwick, Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, etc. My mum and dad used to listen to a lot of RnB such as Lauryn Hill, Tevin Campbell, and Sade, so that’s where my love for that genre comes from.

EWN: What about a proudest moment in your careers so far?

Melissa: My proudest moment was definitely Viva La Diva last year. It was an absolute smash. It almost sold out, and everybody who saw it kept telling me how amazing they thought it was. It was something I didn’t really think I was able to achieve purely down to all the behind-the-scenes stuff that goes into it. It’s massive pressure and takes a lot of organisation (not my forte), but Toni had just started to become part of my life at this point, and together we managed to put on an incredible show, and that’s when we realised we were in it for the long run together. And now we’re trying to top it this year with a two night show!

Toni: I have had many proud moments recently. Featuring on the front cover of a magazine; completing The Madonna Show and watching how well it was and is received; Viva La Diva last September was also a proud moment. Playing lead roles at the theatre and challenging myself with the difference in characters. Seeing my family in the audience and knowing how much fun they were having.

EWN: Have you ever suffered stage fright?

Toni: Yes! All the time! Sometimes if I’m struggling with anxiety or I’ve had a bad week, I can get up on stage and start trembling. I lose control of my body; it’s a really weird feeling. I’m definitely getting better, but I think this is something you can’t always avoid.

Melissa: I don’t think I have ever felt stage fright. Don’t get me wrong, I definitely feel nervous and my legs shake when I’m singing a song that’s harder or doing a brand new show I’ve not done before. Before Viva la Diva last year, I was a bag of nerves, but the feeling is always mixed with excitement. I’ve definitely had nightmares about it, though.

EWN: What’s the biggest gig you’ve had so far?

Melissa: The biggest gig I’ve had was probably a couple of years back in Aalborg, Denmark, where I sang on a massive yacht for thousands of people who lined up and down the port for the fireworks display at Tall Ships Races. They flew the group who I was working with out at the time, especially, and then we were asked back two years later. I also sang more recently at the wedding of Love Island contestant Amy Hart.

Toni: I once performed at Bradford Football Ground when I was 21. They were mainly football fans, but they were a great crowd!

EWN: Apart from performing, what’s your biggest love?

Toni: My biggest love is autumn beach walks with my gorgeous Chihuahua and Toy Poodle.

Melissa: My biggest love other than singing is going on road trips and spending time eating good food with my nearest and dearest.

The future is bright for these two talented songstresses who are branching their performing careers out, not just along the Costa del Sol, but who are now in demand across Europe. They will certainly be ones to watch in the coming years and a great showcase of the talent and charm the Costa del Sol community is capable of producing. Viva la Diva with Melissa Carver and Toni-Leigha Dempsey is on at the Salón Varietés on Friday, November 15 and Saturday, 16 in Fuengirola. Tickets will sell fast and are already available from the box office or online at salonvarietestheatre.com.