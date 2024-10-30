Jo’ Buddy, from Helsinki to Fuengirola

By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 11:12 • 1 minute read

Jo' Buddy on stage. Credit: Ram-Bam records

Roots artist from Finland, Jo’ Buddy is coming to Spain for a mini tour of the Costa del Sol in December.

The Blues, Jumping Jive sound of Jo’ Buddy is already well known on the Helsinki and London circuits and this year he has decided to bring the Jive to Torremolinos, Fuengirola, and Málaga for a pre-Christmas set of foot-tapping Rock ’n’ Roll.

Singer, guitarist, songwriter, troubadour, bandleader, melting pot Jo’ Buddy is a full package. He has a particularly individual and personal style. His laid back sounds spreads joy of life, being simultaneously raw, timeless, earthy & spiritual. It’s a rich & spicy Rattle’N’Roll Gumbo including; Ragtime, Swing, New Orleans Rhythm & Blues, Swamp Boogie, Down Home Blues, Boogie Woogie, Jump Blues, Cajun, Zydeco, Gospel, Soul, Hillbilly, Western Swing, Rock’N’Roll, Rockabilly, Ska, Rock Steady, Surf & Garage Rock, Latin Grooves, and even echoes of Western African Rhythms and even Spanish Flamenco.

Jo’ Buddy plays Simply Scandinavian, Avenida de los Boliches, Friday, December 13; Bon Bon Jazz Bar Calle Reding Málaga, Saturday, December 14; and Twister Cervecería Calle Molino de Manoja, Torremolinos, Sunday, December 15.