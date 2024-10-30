Lighting strike on Marbella house

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Adam Woodward
Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 10:36
• 1 minute read
Marbella firefighters attend blaze in house.
Credit: apbomberosmarbella, Instagram
Members of the Marbella Fire Service extinguished a fire in a house in the early hours of Tuesday, October 29, caused by a bolt of lightning hitting the building.
The event took place in a two-story house located on Calle Yucas, in the centre of the city, where two fire engines were called to around 4.30am. By 5am, the fire was out, and luckily no one had suffered any injuries.
Councillor José Eduardo Díaz congratulated the ‘the rapid action’ of the emergency services, which carried out a total of seven interventions throughout the night caused by the storm, most of them related to falling branches from large trees and that in some cases hit parked cars on public roads.
Firefighters were also called to pump out water from flooded homes, according to the mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, who had to activate volunteers from the Civil Protection services.
‘All of them have been on high alert throughout the night, but we plan to adopt the necessary measures again this afternoon-night, when more predicted storms arrive,’ she announced, while pointing out that ‘as a preventive measure, the underpasses in the section of the A-7 in Elviria were cut, as well as the one that connects Nueva Andalucía with Puerto Banús and the road parallel to La Dama de Noche, in order to avoid any flooding and trapped vehicles.’
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
