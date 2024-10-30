Los Millares: Spain’s Copper Age Legacy

By Nina Cook • Updated: 30 Oct 2024 • 22:41 • 1 minute read

Aerial view of the 5,000-year-old main gate at Los Millares. Credit: Wikipedia

The ancient site of Los Millares near Almería is edging closer to official recognition as an “Archaeological Complex,” a status that would underline its significance as one of Spain’s most important Copper Age sites.

Los Millares, dating back over 5,000 years, is notable for its advanced defensive structures and burial sites, with over 80 tombs that reveal distinct funeral practices. It includes remnants of an ancient public building, believed to signify early forms of urbanisation, which has captured the interest of archaeologists and historians alike.

Los Millares, an “Archaeological Complex”

The Almeria-based Amigos de la Alcazaba association is actively advocating for this designation, emphasising that official recognition could lead to further research and preservation efforts. They argue that Los Millares deserves the same protection granted to other key historical sites, both for its archaeological richness and the insight it offers into early human civilisation on the Iberian Peninsula.

The association’s efforts aim to secure funding and support for ongoing studies, potentially turning Los Millares into a focal point for educational tourism, which could benefit the local community economically as well as enhance cultural and historical awareness. With its extensive burial grounds and defensive fortifications, Los Millares stands as a fascinating window into the early societal structures and spiritual beliefs of prehistoric Spain.

