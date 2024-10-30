Mallorca: Social Scene

By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 9:20 • 2 minutes read

Image: THE CLAPS / Facebook.

The Claps

Shamrock Palma is pleased to announce an unforgettable night with THE CLAPS, hailed as the ultimate rock ‘n’ roll cover band.

Known for their impressive repertoire, The Claps bring to life a selection of timeless rock and soul classics from the 60s and 70s.

Their carefully curated set list features iconic hits delivered in the true spirit of rock ‘n’ roll.

Put on your dancing shoes and join the fun at Shamrock Palma, located at Av. de Gabriel Roca, 3, 07014 Palma, on October 31.

For more information, call (+34) 971 735 962.

If you’re also looking to enjoy a meal, Shamrock Palma’s restaurant specialises in Irish Black Angus beef.

The restaurant on Paseo Marítimo offers great views of the marina and the Palma Cathedral.

Irish Vibes

Finnegan’s Irish Pub is excited to announce a live music event featuring Adrian Flatley on Sunday, November 3.

Adrian, an Irish musician from Galway, brings two decades of experience performing across Ireland, playing a diverse range of music that includes everything from traditional Irish tunes and country classics to hits from bands like Green Day and The Killers.

Located at Av. Pere Vaquer Ramis 12 in Magaluf, Finnegan’s is situated at the Palmanova end of Magaluf, just a minute’s walk from the beach and close to La Vila shopping centre and the House of Katmandu theme park.

Whether you’re taking a break from sunbathing, shopping, or family activities, Finnegan’s offers delicious food and refreshing drinks on its sun-drenched terrace.

For more information, call (+34) 613014082 or email finnegansmagaluf@gmail.com.

Ding Dong Tour

Tennesse is set to take the stage on Friday, November 8, for their “Ding Dong Tour” at La Movida – Café Concierto in Palma.

Known for their versatility and Rock and Roll style, Tennessee promises a toe-tapping night filled with Swing, Rock and Roll, and Doo-Wop, alongside their own songs and adapted versions of classics from the 50s and ’60s.

The band achieved significant success in the late 80s, releasing four consecutive albums, and selling nearly two million records. After a six-year hiatus, they reunited in 2004, launching “El Regreso,” which included re-recorded hits and led to further projects.

Doors open at 9:30 p.m. and the show begins at 10:00 p.m.

Tickets are available in advance for €22 or at the box office on the night for €25.

Online tickets can be purchased from entradium.com.

For more information, call (+34) 627 961 687. La Movida is located at Carrer Albó, s/n, Ponent, 07014 Palma.

Rock n Ripples

For an evening of pure 60s rock and roll, head down to Sa Fonda Deià which is hosting The Ripples on November 2.

Founded in 2013, The Ripples are a post-modern band that draws inspiration from the classic pop music of the 60s while incorporating elements of blues into their sound.

Located at Carrer Arxiduc Luís Salvador, 5, 07179 Deià, Sa Fonda has been a gathering place since it opened in 1988.

Sa Fonda Deià once served as a hotel in the 1960s that hosted celebrities such as Charlton Heston and Jimi Hendrix. When it transitioned to a bar, it quickly became a hotspot for musical legends, attracting the likes of Mike Oldfield, Sting, and Bono, among others.

Today, it continues to draw notable visitors like Paul Simonon from The Clash and Lily Allen.

Guests can enjoy a selection of hot and cold drinks, snacks, and tapas.

For more information, call (+34) 722 89 11 12