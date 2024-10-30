Mama Paula brings the Blues to Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 1:15 • 1 minute read

Mama Paula rockin' the Blues Credit: Mama Paula, Facebook

Internationally renowned Blues guitarist, keyboardist and singer, Mama Paula, is playing the Huber Art and Food in Estepona Saturday, Friday 1.

The Mama Paul Blues Band has had a long career, performing in countless places of note, including the Royal Albert Hall with Mark Knopfler, Van Morrison, and Joe Cocker, among many others. Mama Paula has also shared the stage with great figures of Blues such as Mud Morganfield, the son of Muddy Waters, Suzzie Quatro, Alan Price, and Jimmy James.

For Mama Paula, it all started many years ago in a club called Route 66. ‘I asked the owner for a slot on the stage and he told me ‘No way can you play the blues. You bring your gear next week and we will see what you can do’, so that’s what I did and the rest is history’.

This will be a real treat for blues and rock lovers with Mama Paula’s vibrant electric Chicago Blues style full of pure energy and talent. She has long been respected by musicians from all over the world for her way of connecting with the audience and radiating energy through her music.

Without a doubt, it will be a great Blues night with this quintet band, not to be missed.

The Mama Paula Blues Band is playing The Huber Art and Food, C/ San Antonio, 27, Estepona on Friday, November 1. Bookings can be made on 608 359 656. The entrance fee is €15, cash on the door.