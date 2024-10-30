Marbella: property hotspot

By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 9:43 • 1 minute read

Puerto Banús - pinnacle of Marbella's luxury brand Credit: Mikadun - Shutterstock

Marbella and Chiclana (Cádiz) have been the two places in Spain that have seen the biggest value in property prices rises in 2024.

Both places have witnessed a year-on-year increase of well above 10 percent. In the case of Marbella this year, 12.1 percent, and in Chiclana, 13.6 percent. They have been followed by Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Alicante, Valencia, San Cristóbal de la Laguna, Benidorm, Orihuela, and Sagunto, all with increases of around 10 percent.

But Marbella has always been a city of contrasts. 8 of the 10 highest-priced villas available for sale in Spain are situated in the city of Marbella, according to a ranking prepared in August by the real estate site Idealista.

Marbella has most expensive house in Spain

Among the most expensive is a 742 square metre villa on a plot of over 900 square metres with 5 bedrooms located in the Nueva Andalucía neighbourhood. Its price is a staggering €6,950,000 after having recently been reduced by half a million.

In contrast, the cheapest property in the city on the Costa del Sol is a 35-square-metre studio flat with squatters. This ‘opportunity for investors’, as it is listed, cannot be visited and is for sale for just €66,500.

Meanwhile, the policy of the incumbent party in power is to continue betting on raising the global standing of the city. One of the only councils on the Costa del Sol not bringing in limitations on tourist rentals in 2024 is that of Marbella, and in fact, promoting the southern city as one of the best destinations for luxury appears to be the order of the day.