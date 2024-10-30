Misake, an elegant taste of Asia in Mijas

By Adam Woodward • Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 8:49 • 2 minutes read

Misake, finest Asian cuisine in Mijas. Credit: Misake.

An Asian cuisine experience with the freshest of ingredients in a delightful environment.

With freshness and modernity, Misake offers an unparalleled Asian gastronomic experience in Mijas. The buffet style, in which diners can try house specialities from the most traditional to the most up-to-ddate culinary creations, all to be enjoyed in a unique and welcoming environment.

Misake is a breath of fresh air in the world of Mijas dining, avoiding all the stereotypes that often accompany Asian dining, making it a must on anyone’s list of places to eat.

There is an enormous array of choices to combine on their iPad menus, which can filter out dietary allergens and personal preferences to quickly and efficiently find the perfect combinations for each individual diner without feeling overwhelmed by the choice. Diners can order up to ten things at a time, and as the food arrives promptly, they ensure that your dining experience flows smoothly. All of the options are prepared with the highest quality and freshest ingredients to impress and enjoy the best meal out with friends, family, or colleagues.

The elegant building and beautiful location with a bright and spacious yet cosy dining area, as well as the outdoor terrace and marble tables with a relaxed ambiance, make for a perfect environment for unwinding at the end of a long week, while the open preparation area enables diners to see their food being prepared and the careful attention to detail that goes into each dish.

Misake has a closed menu, with the possibility of seconds, at a price of just €24.99 for lunch and €29.99 at dinner, making the restaurant one of the most competitive in the area without compromising on the quality and enjoyment of a meal.

As well as an ample selection for a main course, there is an extensive wine list, homemade desserts, vegetarian dishes, and choices for children, also with special prices for the youngest diners.

Close to the A7 just between Fuengirola and Mijas Pueblo with ample parking, makes Misake an easy choice for any gathering. It’s easy to find with lighting that stands out at night, with a shining staircase seems to advance the day, and that invites hungry passersby to stop and try the menu.

Knowhow and love of fine Asian cuisine shine through at Misake, while experience and the best in customer service are a cornerstone of the business.

Misake can be found at Urb. las Yucas 1, 29650 Mijas. Tel: 951 512 726 – misakesushi.es