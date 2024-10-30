Murcia invests in Torre de Cope: Fossil Dune project

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 12:48 • 1 minute read

Reviving Nature at Torre Cope Image: Carm.es

EXCITING changes are underway at Torre de Cope in Águilas, where the Regional Government of Murcia is investing €62,489 to enhance public access to the area’s stunning fossil dune and the surrounding protected natural space. This project, led by the Ministry of Environment, Universities, Research, and Mar Menor, aims to balance human enjoyment with biodiversity conservation.

Phase one: Clearing invasive species and trail maintenance

The first phase focuses on making the area more accessible by removing invasive species and rubbish along the trail leading to Punta de la Cabrilla and Calabardina. Restoration efforts will kick off next month with native plantings over 640 square metres.

Phase two: Designated parking and enhanced signage

The second phase involves creating designated parking areas and improving existing signage while reinforcing protected zones with natural stone boundaries.

Protecting Cabo Cope’s unique ecosystem for future generations

Both projects highlight responsible public engagement with nature, addressing the challenges posed by human activity in these sensitive environments. With this revitalisation, Torre de Cope promises to be an even more inviting destination for nature lovers and hikers. The goal is to make sure visitors can appreciate the beauty of Cabo Cope while safeguarding its ecosystems for future generations.

For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here