Nerja Poppy Walk: Together for a meaningful cause

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 13:11
• 1 minute read
United for a Cause
Image: RBL/Dorothy Allen
THIS year’s Poppy Walk, organised by the Nerja Branch of the Royal British Legion, brought together members, friends, and their furry companions for a delightful day outdoors. The walk kicked off at The Andalus Hotel and wound its way through the scenic streets of Nerja, and finished at The Marazul Hostal.
Everyone enjoyed refreshments upon arrival and took part in a raffle and entertaining games of ‘Play Your Cards Right.’ The event has already raised an impressive €1,000, with more donations expected to come in, showing the community’s generous spirit.
Dorothy Allen, one of the Poppy Appeal organisers, expressed her heartfelt thanks to everyone involved—walkers, helpers, and those who donated prizes and money. ‘It was a good walk enjoyed by all, even the dogs!’ she said, reflecting the lovely atmosphere of the event.
With strong community support, the Poppy Walk continues to be a meaningful occasion, uniting people for a great cause. Here’s to many more successful events that bring everyone together while making a positive impact! For more information about the Royal British Legion in Nerja check out their website rblnerja.com or social media pages.
For more Axarquia news, articles and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.