Nerja Poppy Walk: Together for a meaningful cause

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 13:11 • 1 minute read

United for a Cause Image: RBL/Dorothy Allen

THIS year’s Poppy Walk, organised by the Nerja Branch of the Royal British Legion, brought together members, friends, and their furry companions for a delightful day outdoors. The walk kicked off at The Andalus Hotel and wound its way through the scenic streets of Nerja, and finished at The Marazul Hostal.

Fun and games along the way

Everyone enjoyed refreshments upon arrival and took part in a raffle and entertaining games of ‘Play Your Cards Right.’ The event has already raised an impressive €1,000, with more donations expected to come in, showing the community’s generous spirit.

Gratitude from the Organisers

Dorothy Allen, one of the Poppy Appeal organisers, expressed her heartfelt thanks to everyone involved—walkers, helpers, and those who donated prizes and money. ‘It was a good walk enjoyed by all, even the dogs!’ she said, reflecting the lovely atmosphere of the event.

The Impact of the Poppy Walk

With strong community support, the Poppy Walk continues to be a meaningful occasion, uniting people for a great cause. Here’s to many more successful events that bring everyone together while making a positive impact! For more information about the Royal British Legion in Nerja check out their website rblnerja.com or social media pages.

For more Axarquia news, articles and events click here