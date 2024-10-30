By Letara Draghia • Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 22:06 • 2 minutes read

Poland after Storm Boris. Credit: EPA Images

Floods are the most common natural disasters in Europe, and they are sadly becoming more frequent due to climate change.

According to a report by Euronews, in the past three decades, floods have affected 5.5 million people within the European Union, causing 3,000 deaths and over €170 billion in economic damages.

Storm Boris’ aftermath in Poland

Storm Boris tore through Central Europe in September, leaving a path of destruction. Across the region, approximately 30 lives were lost, with nine of those fatalities in Poland. Over 6,500 people were evacuated, and more than 11,500 homes were damaged.

On September 15, a dam near the southwestern towns of Stronie and Lądek-Zdrój burst after days of relentless rain. Local resident Zbigniew Rakoczky shared his experience, describing his return to assess what could be salvaged from his parents-in-law’s home, which they had lived in for over 30 years, just metres away from the river. “We could go back only two days after the flood. What we found was similar to the pictures from the war in Ukraine, but without shooting,” he said.

Poland’s flood risk management

Although Poland has made significant strides in flood risk management since the late 1990s, reports suggest that more work is needed. Efforts have largely focused on major infrastructure projects, while smaller-scale, local solutions remain underdeveloped.

EU mechanisms for disaster response

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism organises and coordinates emergency responses among EU countries and ten other participating states. Since 2001, this mechanism has been activated over 700 times.

In addition to the Civil Protection Mechanism, the EU also provides financial assistance through the Solidarity and Emergency Aid Reserve, which offers rapid financial responses for emergencies within the EU. For longer-term support, the EU Solidarity Fund has distributed more than €8.2 billion since 2002, with flooding being the most commonly funded event.

When asked about the EU’s role in managing natural disasters such as floods, European Green Deal spokesperson Stefan de Keersmaecker outlined the ongoing efforts to a Euronews reporter.

“Cohesion policy has reserved around €14 billion, under the current programme period 2021-2027, to handle or to support disaster risk management, which focuses on prevention and preparedness,” he explained.

Poland has specifically earmarked around €2.9 billion for preventing and managing climate-related risks during this period.

If we didn’t already realise the seriousness of climate change, these findings now reveal that it is modifying European policies.