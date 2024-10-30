By Donna Williams • Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 22:42 • 1 minute read

Provincial Meeting of Child-friendly Cities Credit: FB: ajuntament.xabia

On October 26, Javea hosted the Provincial Meeting of Child-friendly Cities, an event designed to promote the exchange of experiences and strengthen the Alicante province’s commitment to children’s rights.

Almost a hundred people participated, and ‘respect’ was the driving force throughout the meeting.

The local councillors presented a remarkable example of how a future built on respect can lead to positive transformations. Attendees were also given the opportunity to deepen their appreciation for marine life through educational activities held at the Oceanographic Institute and the local fishing port, which underscored both the beauty of the ocean and the importance of environmental stewardship.

The provincial meeting of child-friendly cities forged a sense of community

A dedicated space was created where participants could express their likes, suggest improvements, and share innovative proposals aimed at enhancing their neighbourhoods. The atmosphere was filled with enthusiasm and a sense of community as everyone actively shared their experiences and aspirations.

The day began with an engaging programme at the Lonja de Pescadores, designed to provoke thoughtful discussions and actionable ideas regarding policies that affect children. After a break for lunch, the afternoon session commenced with a discussion entitled “Cities that Respect Children.” During this session, various municipalities showcased their initiatives aimed at engaging children in decision-making processes and fostering the development of more inclusive urban environments.

Since earning the title of ‘Child-Friendly City’ in 2018, Javea has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to advocating for children and their rights.

