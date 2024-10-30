By Letara Draghia • Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 11:29 • 1 minute read

Ruben Anorim. Credit: Instagram, @rubenamorimofficial

Manchester United is poised to appoint Ruben Amorim as the club’s new manager, with Sporting CP confirming that the Premier League giants are prepared to pay a €10 million release clause for his takeover.

Man United fans are eager to see a new manager appointed as the club continues to navigate through a season with uncertainty.

Talks between Manchester United and Sporting CP regarding Anorim

Negotiations between Manchester United and Sporting CP progressed quickly this week, with reports indicating that Amorim’s release clause has officially been triggered. Sporting CP officially stated, “Manchester United have registered an interest in hiring Ruben Amorim and paying his €10m release clause.”

According to The Independent, the 39-year-old coach has already expressed his desire to take up the job, putting him at the top of Manchester United’s list to replace Erik ten Hag.

The Portuguese manager is reportedly eager to begin his tenure at Old Trafford, and there are hopes he could be appointed in time for Man United’s Premier League game with Chelsea this Sunday.

When questioned about his potential move to Old Trafford, Amorim told reporters, “We have to wait a little bit more to explain what I need to explain, then it will be very clear.” He added, “Yes, it is my decision, I will tell everything, we have to wait. I don’t know [how long].”

What Ruben Amorim could bring to Manchester United

Amorim has made a name for himself by leading Sporting CP to success in the Portuguese league. He’s known for his ability to get the best out of young talents. His appointment could mark a positive change for Manchester United, bringing new ideas to a team that has struggled to find consistent form.

As the managerial situation unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Amorim can be appointed in time for Manchester United’s high-stakes matches over the coming days. On Monday, there were reports that the new Man United manager could be ex Barca coach, Xavi.

One thing is for certain: Man Utd supporters, both in the UK and across Europe, will be eagerly watching as the story develops.

