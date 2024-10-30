Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
30 Oct 2024
Ryanair has launched an exciting 48-hour flash sale, offering travellers 20 per cent off flights across its extensive network of over 240 destinations. This limited-time offer is perfect for expatriates and residents across Europe planning autumn/winter trips.
The sale runs until midnight on October 31 and covers travel between November 1 and December 18. Travellers can take advantage of this flash sale to explore popular European cities such as London, Berlin and Vienna.
Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said in a press release: “Our 48-hour flash sale is available to book from now until midnight tomorrow (31 Oct) for travel throughout November to December 18th.”
Ryanair’s Flash Sale is subject to several terms and conditions (full details here). It’s essential for travellers to be aware of these key points before booking:
For those interested in booking, Ryanair has made the promo code easily accessible on their website, allowing passengers to benefit from the discount on selected flights.
In recent news, Ryanair has faced legality questioning with its plans for paperless tickets.
