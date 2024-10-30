By Letara Draghia • Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 11:53 • 1 minute read

Credit: Pixabay, tpicture

Ryanair has launched an exciting 48-hour flash sale, offering travellers 20 per cent off flights across its extensive network of over 240 destinations. This limited-time offer is perfect for expatriates and residents across Europe planning autumn/winter trips.

The sale runs until midnight on October 31 and covers travel between November 1 and December 18. Travellers can take advantage of this flash sale to explore popular European cities such as London, Berlin and Vienna.

20% off Ryanair flights

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said in a press release: “Our 48-hour flash sale is available to book from now until midnight tomorrow (31 Oct) for travel throughout November to December 18th.”

Important Terms and Conditions to note regarding Ryanair’s Flash Sale

Ryanair’s Flash Sale is subject to several terms and conditions (full details here). It’s essential for travellers to be aware of these key points before booking:

The promotion is available only for bookings made on selected routes and dates, and it is subject to availability.

The flash sale cannot be combined with other promotional fares, including domestic routes or connecting flights.

The offer does not apply to Spanish subsidised tickets or bookings involving children and teenagers travelling to/from the UK where the UK Air Passenger Duty discount is applicable.

Any flight changes made to bookings under this promotion will incur the standard flight change fee, as outlined in Ryanair’s Table of Fees.

Except where otherwise stipulated by law, the terms of the promotion are governed by Irish law.

For those interested in booking, Ryanair has made the promo code easily accessible on their website, allowing passengers to benefit from the discount on selected flights.

In recent news, Ryanair has faced legality questioning with its plans for paperless tickets.

View all travel news.