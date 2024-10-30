By Letara Draghia • Updated: 30 Oct 2024 • 23:03 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Trusted Reviews

Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming service, Samsung TV Plus, has announced a major expansion of its autumn content offering in Europe.

It’s introducing a range of new TV channels spanning news, sport and entertainment. Read on to find out what you can watch, as reported by Broadband TV News.

Samsung TV Plus: New additions for news and football coverage

BFMTV’s new channel, BFM2, brings French viewers live news coverage. Spanish viewers will also benefit from 24-hour access to CNN en Español, delivering the latest headlines.

Sports enthusiasts can look forward to the new UEFA football season. German viewers will have exclusive access to the UEFA Champions League on DAZN FAST+, with the UCL Show airing twice every week during Champions League match weeks. They will also enjoy matches from LaLiga, Ligue 1, and Serie A.

Meanwhile, football fans in the UK, Nordics and Netherlands can follow the UEFA Women’s Champions League on the dedicated DAZN Women’s Football channel. In addition, Samsung TV Plus viewers in the UK, Spain and Sweden can now watch live action from Germany’s Men’s and Women’s DFB-Pokal, Third Division, and Youth Bundesliga competitions on the newly launched DFB Play TV.

Samsung TV Plus entertainment updates: Film and nostalgic TV

The entertainment section is also getting a boost. In Italy, Samsung TV Plus, in partnership with Nexo TV, is launching four new film channels. Comedy Time will provide comedy lovers with a wide selection of films, while Western Time will be dedicated to iconic Westerns curated by the Leone Group, founded by the famous director Sergio Leone. Crime Time will be introduced in November, featuring thrilling crime and mystery films, and Christmas Time will offer seasonal favourites.

In France, fans of Chronicles of the Sun (Un Si Grand Soleil) will be able to rewatch their favourite soap from seasons 1 to 3 on Samsung TV Plus, as the series becomes available for the first time on the platform.

German audiences will enjoy a rich mix of content from various partnerships. Samsung’s collaboration with ITV Studios will bring popular content like Fluss Monster to viewers, featuring biologist Jeremy Wade’s global angling adventures. Additionally, ZDF zu Hause, part of a pan-European partnership with ZDF Studios, will feature successful home and garden shows, while ARD Plus will provide nostalgia with the soap opera Lindenstraße.

Samsung TV Plus drama

Additional drama series such as Poldark, Harlots and Bosch will also be added to Samsung TV Plus this autumn, providing Samsung households exclusive access to these fan favourites.

Samsung’s commitment to expanding its content has been well received by viewers. According to Samsung Ads research, 64 per cent of viewers believe that the content on FAST channels is improving, with 30 per cent planning to increase their viewing time in the future.

Jennifer Batty, Director of Content Partnerships for Samsung TV Plus, emphasised, “At Samsung, we’re committed to not only expanding our platform with fresh, exciting content for our viewers, but also creating meaningful opportunities for our content partners. This autumn lineup reflects our continued investment in bringing the best news, sports, and entertainment channels to audiences while helping our partners connect with new viewers in a rapidly evolving streaming landscape.”