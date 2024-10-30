By Linda Hall • Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 13:50 • 1 minute read

SANTANDER UK: Paying commission on car loans could prove expensive Photo credit: Flickr/Moneybright

Banco Santander announced its quarterly results on October 29 but Santander UK delayed releasing its own.

The holdup was the UK division’s response to a Court of Appeal decision on October 25 which concluded that the bank had mis-sold vehicle finance by paying commission on car loans to dealers.

The appeal judges said consumers should know beforehand “all the material facts” that could influence their decision on taking out a loan. These facts included the commission paid to car dealers and the way this was calculated.

After the tribunal ruled that it was illegal for banks to pay commission without the borrower’s knowledge, City analysts predicted that the test case could cost Santander UK £1.1 billion (€1.3 billion).

Meanwhile, Santander UK is reviewing the court ruling which is also likely to influence a current investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority and eventually oblige other banks to compensate car-loan customers.

Santander ruling went further than required under UK rules

The bank said that it was not “practicable” to estimate the extent of a future financial impact, but commented that the ruling went further than was necessary under UK rules.

“However,” it added, “Santander UK Group Holdings PLC is taking time to consider the judgment and the potential exposure it creates for the Santander UK Group.”

Lloyds, which on October 28 said it was assessing the potential impact of the decision, has already allocated £450 million (€538.8 million) to cover future compensation although insiders said this could reach £1.5 billion (€1.8 billion).

The same ruling could also cost Barclays approximately £357 million (€427.6 million).