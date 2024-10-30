Señor Torrance arrive in Fuengirola

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 30 Oct 2024 • 8:09 • 1 minute read

Señor Torrance, Cullar-Vega. Credit: Señor Torrance, Facebook.

Bonnet in Fuengirola Harbour presents an original heavy Rock-Pop outfit lined up for greatness and full of danceable charm.

Señor Torrance are playing Bonnet in Fuengirola on Saturday, November 2 at 9.30pm. Entry is free.

In January 2020, singer Luis arrived in Malaga province for work with a handful of songs from Elche, Alicante, disappointed for having truncated his previous projects. He only had in mind his idea of founding a new band. And every person he met asked if he was a musician or knew someone. One of them was local Jose Carlos Sánchez, and he immediately asked him if he played the piano and composed, and that was more than 15 years ago. Eventually they formed the punk group Raw Inside.

They managed to rent a storage room inside the garage of a shopping centre and began to rehearse their own compositions. The goal was clear: you had to turn those demos into decent songs to record them in a respectable recording studio.

In just one year, they already had a repertoire of 20 songs to play in clubs in the Malaga province and start earning some money. They asked the notorious Paco Loco for a chance, and in December 2021 they entered his studio to record their first 4 songs that would form part of the EP ‘Too Soon for an Album.’ Objective reached; on February 1, 2022, they were already playing on music streaming platforms. Today they continue to compose and perform concerts and continue recording new EPs.