By Johanna Gardener • Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 11:22 • 3 minutes read

Spain's nursing numbers are dropping and are below European average Credit: Shutterstock: PeopleImages-com - Yuri A

Spain’s nursing shortage is reaching crisis point as figures show that there are currently an astonishing 123,000 nurses short of reaching the European average.

These are the worrying figures revealed by Spain’s General Council of Nurses (CGE), who also confirmed that there are only 6.3 professionals per thousand inhabitants, which is significantly below the standard across Europe. This is worse than previous data which showed that 95,000 nurses were required. President of the CGE, Florentino Pérez Raya said: “We are light years behind our neighbouring countries.” This news came during the presentation of a new study called, ‘The situation of the nursing profession. Human Resources Report. 2023.’

Urgent need in Spain for nurses as figures are below European average

Spain’s nursing deficit is not a new issue, however. For years, Spain has needed nurses across the country, especially where there is an imbalance including in certain regions such as Navarra, where there is twice as much need as in Murcia. Results of the report reveal data for the nursing profession in 2023, including the ratio of nurses per population size, the numbers required to match European standards and data related to future retirements. Currently, there are 345,000 nurses in Spain. Broken down this means 77% working in hospitals, 19% in primary health care, 1.8% in specialised training, and 1.5% in emergency care. The ratio of 6.3 nurses per 1,000 inhabitants is concerningly low in comparison to the European average of 8,83 per 1,000 inhabitants. Secretary General of the CGE, Diego Ayuso commented: “There are still politicians who doubt this figure, I would just like to tell them to go to any health centre in our country and ask the managers to find no nurses.” In response to this, the CGE have determined that 122,993 nurses are required – this translates as needing almost 40% more of the existing nursing workforce. Ayuso added: “Our country ranks sixth out of 21 EU countries. There are places like Norway (ratio 21.68), Austria and Iceland that have three times as many professionals as Spain.” He also stressed the urgency for recruitment of nursing staff: “There is a shortage of professionals in all areas of care,” but above all “in primary care we need to double the number to be able to adopt a comprehensive approach to care in the family and in the community.”

Spain: one of EU countries with lowest number of nurses

Spain is currently one of the countries in Europe with the fewest nurses. One of the key reasons for this are poor conditions. Throughout 2024, there have been various appeals to enhance conditions for nurses, including more permanent contracts as many nurses live from contract to contract. Other problems prevail including irregular working hours, heavy work for little pay, work insecurity and consequently, offshoot difficulties – namely, applying for a mortgage, which is next to impossible on a temporary contract.

Spain’s nurses emigrate to other countries for better conditions

Like other sectors, Spain has witnessed the emigration of many nurses to other countries in search of better conditions. The main destinations for these departures include Norway, the US, the UK and Ireland. Add to this, the global nursing crisis, which is affecting nurses everywhere. Upcoming retirements paint a bleak picture of what is expected to be a shortage of 30 million professionals worldwide as 4.7 million healthcare workers are due to retire. The Covid-19 pandemic also took a huge toll on the nursing profession, pushing between two to three million nurses to consider changing career. Spain has responded to this deficit so far by employing nurses from South American countries, but changes will need to be made in order to address this growing imbalance and ensure that Spain’s healthcare service remains afloat.

Find other articles on Spain