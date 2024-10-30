Soulman Mr Maph at Cyrano, La Cala

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 12:22
• 1 minute read
The godfather of the Costa del Soul.
Credit: Mr Maph, Facebook.
Some raw authentic Soul coming up with Mr Maph performance at the Cyrano Bar and Grill on Friday, November 1.
The star of TV’s La Coz singing contest, soulman Mr Maph, is the king of soulful sounds on the Costa del Sol. He has performed with the son of the great Otis Redding, had a top 40 hit with Liquid’s ‘Time to Get Up’, and he opened for The Original Jacksons, featuring the Jackson brothers without Michael.
He is currently working on the Soul album ‘The Soul of Mr Maph’ with a collection of tunes about love, life, faith, and political issues. Over the years he has been privately hired to sing for many internationally well-known individuals, celebrities, and sports stars all over Europe, which recently included his childhood football team, Manchester United.
With a wide repertoire of music from Soul to Reggae to Garage, Mr Maph has been a popular entertainer, producer, and promoter for many years on the Costa del Sol and he has certainly earned the accolade of ‘Costa del Soul Man.’
Mr Maph will be performing at one of the hottest new restaurants on the Costa del Sol, Cyrano in La Cala de Mijas on Friday, November 1. Bookings can be made at cyranolacala.com or by calling 951 749 682.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
