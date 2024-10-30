Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Nina Cook •
Updated: 30 Oct 2024 • 22:04 • 2 minutes read
Shocking images of the devastation in Valencia were shared on social media, October 30. | Credit: Valencia Bonita/fb
Spain is reeling from the deadliest DANA (Isolated High-Level Depression) of the past century, which has claimed at least 95 lives, predominantly in the Comunidad Valenciana.
Ángel Víctor Torres, Minister for Territorial Policy, confirmed 92 fatalities in Valencia, with additional losses reported in Castilla-La Mancha and Málaga. This devastating toll is expected to increase as many are still missing. As search and rescue operations continue, the Spanish government has declared three days of national mourning.
The storm unleashed relentless rain, fierce winds, and flash floods that caught residents by surprise. Local resident Antonio recounted the terrifying moments he experienced during his drive home: “The water was moving at a crazy speed. We were hit by the flood, and at the Paiporta roundabout, cars were just swept away.” Struggling to escape, Antonio managed to climb out of his car window only to be thrown against a barrier by the force of the water. From his vantage point, he saw others desperately climbing onto the roofs of cars and trucks, hoping for rescue.
The storm brought extensive power outages, with over 100,000 people left without electricity. Emergency services, who have been working around the clock, report ongoing challenges due to damaged infrastructure, blocked roads, and submerged streets. Recovery teams continue to restore essential services, although damage to water systems and telecommunications remains severe.
Spain’s Military Emergency Unit (UME) has mobilised over a thousand personnel in coordination with regional emergency teams. Valencia’s president, Carlos Mazón, has activated a “multi-victim protocol” to prioritise medical support, recovery, and family reunification. Authorities have advised residents to avoid travel as further flooding could hamper rescue efforts. To aid family members seeking missing loved ones, the government has provided a dedicated emergency helpline and has encouraged residents to call 112 for immediate assistance.
President Pedro Sánchez addressed the nation, expressing solidarity with the affected regions and urging residents to prioritise safety. “We will come together to rebuild your streets,” he said, pledging national resources to assist in Valencia’s recovery. “The whole of Spain is behind you.”
Spain’s worst DANA of the century has left a sombre mark on the country, highlighting the urgent need for resilience as emergency teams work to restore Valencia.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
