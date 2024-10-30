By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 14:06 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Elda.

Elda is organising a guided tour titled “Elda, Border Territory.”

The tour is designed to explore the historical heritage and significant locations that once represented a crossroads between various cultures.

Iñaki Pérez, the Councillor for Heritage, emphasised the project’s goal of showcasing Elda’s importance as a strategic site throughout different historical periods.

Cultural Interest

One highlight of the tour will be the La Torreta watchtower, recognised as a Site of Cultural Interest. This historical monument was constructed to ensure security along the route connecting Elda and Sax, while also protecting the region from Muslim incursions during the Nasrid kingdom of Granada.

Visitors will be treated to views of the castles of Elda and Petrer on one side and the castles of Villena and Sax on the other.

The second segment of the tour will focus on the Monastil site, a strategically important area for territorial defence and communication with other communities, thanks to its advantageous geographical location.

How to Register

The guided visits are scheduled for Saturdays – November 2, 9, 17, 23, and 30, as well as December 6 and 7 – starting at 10:00.AM. Prior registration is required and can be done on the Tourist Info Elda website: turismo.elda.es, by calling (+34) 966 98 03 00 or visiting in person.

The Councillor added: ” The best way to protect our heritage is to understand it and support its preservation. Our modern city has been shaped by the cultures that once thrived here, and it is a privilege to explore this history to better comprehend our current society.”