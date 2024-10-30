Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 30 Oct 2024
• 1 minute read
Calaveras de Azucar (sugar skulls)
The Ralli Museum in Marbella is organising a Halloween workshop for children and families on November 2, under the name ‘Azucar Calaverita’.
The activity is free and takes place from 11am to 2pm. During the celebration of the Day of the Dead in Mexico, sugar skulls are offerings that cannot be missing on the altar of homes, along with the photo of the passed relatives, candles, cempazúchitl flowers, and special dishes. The day and celebration that commemorates deceased loved ones and reminds us that death is an everyday part of life.
In Mexican culture, the memory and the need to honour those who are no longer with us are a reason for family reunions on November 1 and 2. This unique tradition is full of love and respect and a time to share joyous experiences with those still alive. That is why the Ralli Museum of Marbella is organising this creative workshop, as it seeks to bring this tradition full of positive values closer to children and families in Marbella, celebrating life with plenty of colour.
In the workshop, families will have the opportunity to decorate their own sugar skull. They can decorate cempasúchil flowers through Artherapy (also known as Art Psychotherapy, a form of psychotherapeutic intervention that uses the arts as a means of communication and expression to improve mental, emotional, and social health).
The activity will be taught by Danya Loyola, and families who want to attend can book through email at reservas@museoralli.es, or by calling 952857923, or at reception.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
