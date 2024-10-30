By Letara Draghia • Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 22:37 • 1 minute read

Ursula von der Leyen. Credit: Instagram, @ursulavonderleyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen assured the EU’s readiness to help, announcing to reporters in Brussels that the Copernicus geo-monitoring satellite system will be employed to aid rescue operations.

This evening, Von der Leyen posted on X, “Just spoke to @sanchezcastejon. The floods in Spain are not only a national tragedy. It’s also a European one. As such, it will get a European response. We are ready to support you with emergency supplies. When the time comes, we can also help you rebuild.

Spain’s devastating floods

The flash floods have already claimed the lives of at least 95 people, according to Spanish emergency services. Search operations are continuing in an attempt to locate survivors, and many remain missing.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez addressed the nation in a televised statement, expressing solidarity with those affected. “For those who are looking for their loved ones, all of Spain feels your pain. Our priority is to help you. We are putting all the resources necessary so that we can recover from this tragedy.”

EU’s support to enhance Spain’s search and rescue

The Copernicus satellite system is one of the European Union’s key tools for responding to natural disasters. By providing real-time satellite imagery, the system can help locate affected areas, assess damage, and direct rescue efforts effectively.

Expatriates and residents in Spain are advised to stay updated with local authorities for emergency instructions.

