Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 13:49
Image: Leapy Lee.
Euro Weekly News’ favourite columnist Leapy Lee, best known for his 1968 hit Little Arrows, is making a festive comeback this Christmas with a new single.
At 85, Leapy Lee is as active as ever, performing cabaret shows four times a week at various hotels in Mallorca, where he has lived for over four decades.
His upcoming holiday release will feature a fresh, seasonal take on Little Arrows, the song that sold 3.5 million copies and topped the charts in 18 countries. Although it reached number two in the UK, Little Arrows was famously held the top spot by The Beatles’ Hey Jude.
Leapy Lee’s hit earned him global fame, landing number one in South Africa, Canada, and Australia, and his other single Good Morning charted at 22 in the UK.
Leapy’s career also includes a historic first: he was the inaugural rock ‘n’ roll performer at London’s Palladium, where he shared the stage with legendary British entertainers like Harry Secombe, Hattie Jacques, and Eric Sykes in the 1958 show Large as Life.
Now, as a proud father of six, Leapy’s music continues to entertain fans across generations. Already scheduled for numerous shows in 2025, he has joined forces with the Baleares International College Choir to lend a festive tone to his latest release, promising to bring holiday cheer to listeners old and new.
EWN spoke to Leapy Lee who told us: “We don’t often hear about records made specifically for children at Christmas anymore, and this is something I’ve always wanted to do.”
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
