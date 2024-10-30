Tostón roasted chestnut festival, Marbella

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 30 Oct 2024 • 8:41
Chestnut roasting tradition
Credit: Sabino Parente - Shutterstock
Rain is threatening the traditional ‘Tostón’ in Marbella this All Saint’s Day as eager chestnut fans keep one eye on the sky.
The traditional Tostón celebration in Marbella is in the balance this year with precipitation forecast for All Saints’ Day. As has been usual in recent years, the park of Nagüeles in Marbella and that of Los Tres Jardines in San Pedro Alcántara are the stages for the much-loved chestnut roast, a key party in Marbella city.
Festivities are planned for the day starting at 12.30pm with children’s entertainment bouncy castles, live music, and, of course, lots of hot roasted chestnuts at 4pm. In San Pedro de Alcántara, also from 12.30pm, the same party will be held in the park of Los Tres Jardines.
The tradition of Tostón is a deeply rooted celebration in Marbella, which takes place every autumn coinciding with the chestnut harvest. In its origins, families met in the countryside to roast chestnuts on bonfires, enjoying nature and sharing special moments together. Over time, this custom has become a massive local party that preserves the spirit of those meetings, but with a more festive and modern touch.
In addition, there will be a charity bar in charge of the Brotherhood of the Pollenica of Marbella, where attendees can buy drinks and snacks while raising money for a good cause.
